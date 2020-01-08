Spices Prices

as on : 08-01-2020 04:20:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Moodigere(Kar)22.00-22.0027041--
Mangalore(Kar)4.00NC15.002700027000-
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-83.3348.00440000440000166.67
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)64.30-16.171307.705500580010.00
Bangalore(Kar)28.00-82.821079.0087508750-7.89
Mumbai(Mah)24.00-71.43587.00140001400016.67
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)12.60129.0943.3061506125-
Visavadar(Guj)4.40-13.685360--
Rajkot(Guj)4.00NC209.505600575017.89
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)36.00-13.25787.501425014750-10.94
Jasdan(Guj)22.5050109.501400014250-9.68
Halvad(Guj)13.42-89.1214500--10.49
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.40-72.51533.201450014500-7.94
Mandalgarh(Guj)6.0042.86116.401430014475-
Mumbai(Mah)6.00-79.31244.002100021000-8.70
Thara(Guj)1.08-73.5352.621425013990-8.80
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00-3.4013853--
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)0.9526.678.551437514375-
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-1.8010000--
DryChillies
Sindhanur(Kar)26.00-51.009800--
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-47.0013250-23.26
Mangalore(Kar)3.00NC15.001100011000-
Rajkot(Guj)2.50258.508000975039.13
Garlic
Mumbai(Mah)201.0033.11914.0047004800-
Rajkot(Guj)160.0042.22272.50935010000835.00
Bangalore(Kar)157.001.293058.001100011000323.08
Kota(Raj)93.50-23.98216.5063006200260.00
Pune(Mah)60.0013.212875.0035003500118.75
Pune(Mah)55.003.772875.00125003500681.25
Barhaj(UP)29.00-12.12419.001140011400551.43
Amrawati(Frui & Veg. Market)(Mah)28.00-111.0013500--
Visavadar(Guj)24.4297.5747.7070006920-
Etah(UP)17.00-17.009720-1395.38
Lucknow(UP)17.007027.001180011700424.44
Amrawati(Frui & Veg. Market)(Mah)16.00-111.005500--
Etawah(UP)15.00-6.25224.001140011400-
Ganjdudwara(UP)12.00-12.007550-906.67
Agra(UP)9.50-519.5098509800812.04
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)9.3083078.1032007800-
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)8.00-40.7421.5090008000-
Aliganj(UP)8.00NC23.0075007500-
Chorichora(UP)8.00-8.0010050--
Kopaganj(UP)5.801610.801100011100638.26
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00NC84.0075007500316.67
Hardoi(UP)4.806.6738.9092109220-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.601511.9086008700330.00
Bhilwara(Raj)4.00-4.0012500--
Ratnagiri (Nachane)(Mah)3.00-13.006500-85.71
Shillong(Meh)3.002058.406000600026.32
Azamgarh(UP)3.00205.501080011000601.30
Ballia(UP)3.005022.001040010425494.29
Chandausi(UP)3.0010037.5084008390-
Sultanpur(UP)3.00205.501145011550420.45
Mathura(UP)2.80-6.6728.4098009700-
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.3530.564.151450014000752.94
Jalgaon(Mah)2.00-20.002000--
Jaunpur(UP)2.00-2016.401020010200-
Lakhimpur(UP)2.0033.3319.3098509900345.70
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.80-18.1855.701050010500500.00
Basti(UP)1.70-26.094.001070010700637.93
Moga(Pun)1.60-18.407500--
Allahabad(UP)1.50-16.0011200-729.63
Faizabad(UP)1.50-25.6011800--
Fatehpur(UP)1.5087.52.301165011715810.16
Sahiyapur(UP)1.50-255.201060010600631.03
Bahraich(UP)1.20502.0080508010257.78
Kasganj(UP)1.20202.2096009500693.39
Ajuha(UP)1.10-8.336.801140011400-
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC26.0048004800-17.81
Kamthi(Mah)1.00-2.0018000--
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC2.001430014600-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC2.0086508750315.87
Devariya(UP)1.00NC2.001100011150645.76
Barabanki(UP)1.00NC14.701065010800397.66
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-16.674.201120011000430.81
Bareilly(UP)0.90-1011.5085508500375.00
Nabha(Pun)0.8033.3316.9061006200335.71
Maigalganj(UP)0.80NC1.6098509750-
Shamli(UP)0.80-201.8086358710-
Naanpara(UP)0.80-0.8011800--
Phagwara(Pun)0.70-23.245700-224.79
Phagwara(Pun)0.70-23.2410000-469.80
Gondal(UP)0.7016.6710.001150011500-
Saharanpur(UP)0.70-91.2514.2085508600312.05
Paliakala(UP)0.70-22.227.0097409775-
Gurdaspur(Pun)0.60-0.6012500--
Khalilabad(UP)0.60-0.606500--
Vishalpur(UP)0.60-8.408560--
MethiSeeds
Mumbai(Mah)20.00233.33105.0075007500-
Rajkot(Guj)16.401071.43111.104250412545.30
Bangalore(Kar)11.00-272.006750-NC
Turmeric
Erode(TN)84.56-1.194759.28582859174.07
Perundurai(TN)57.00171.431799.5261166091-6.90
Mumbai(Mah)7.00-245.0010000--25.93
Bangalore(Kar)4.0033.3355.001015010150-6.45
Santhesargur(Kar)1.00-1.001000-5.26
ChiliRed
Nagpur(Mah)173.00-346.0012250--
Published on January 08, 2020
spices and condiments