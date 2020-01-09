Spices Prices

as on : 09-01-2020 03:10:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.60NC19.002950029500-8.53
Thrissur(Ker)1.00-1.0030500--
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.80NC8.103100031000-11.43
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)94.4046.811402.106000550020.00
Bangalore(Kar)26.00-7.141105.0087508750-7.89
Rajkot(Guj)4.00NC213.505250560010.53
Visavadar(Guj)1.32-7015.0054355360-
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-2.205000-29.87
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)40.0011.11827.501425014250-10.94
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)16.9079.79550.101450014500-7.94
Halvad(Guj)11.60-13.56100.721450014500-10.49
Radhanpur(Guj)7.20-112.2014000--
Thara(Guj)2.7015055.321425014250-8.80
Mandalgarh(Guj)2.50-58.33118.901400014300-
Sami(Guj)0.60-6072.201400014125-
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC2.401000010000-
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)33.00-26.67617.00184501845011.82
Rajkot(Guj)1.50-4010.008000800039.13
Garlic
Kota(Raj)113.0020.86329.5060006300242.86
Bangalore(Kar)104.00-33.763162.001100011000323.08
Pune(Mah)87.0058.183033.001100012500587.50
Pune(Mah)71.0029.093033.00320012500100.00
Rajkot(Guj)67.50-57.81340.0092509350825.00
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)20.0015041.5090009000-
Awagarh(UP)14.0040142.0080008000-
Etah(UP)13.00-23.5330.00975097201400.00
Agra(UP)12.0026.3231.5098009850807.41
Lucknow(UP)10.00-41.1837.001180011800424.44
Ganjdudwara(UP)8.50-29.1720.5075507550906.67
Etawah(UP)8.00-46.67232.001150011400-
Visavadar(Guj)6.60-72.9754.3064257000-
Tanda Urmur(UP)6.002090.0075007500316.67
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.9028.2617.8087008600335.00
Asansol(WB)4.304.8881.0265006500-1.81
Aliganj(UP)4.00-5027.0075007500-
Parakkodu(Ker)3.5016.6724.005000450042.86
Mathura(UP)3.502531.9099009800-
Shillong(Meh)3.00NC61.406590600038.74
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-28.5717.001047510550466.22
Lakhimpur(UP)2.502521.8098009850355.81
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-16.678.001140011450418.18
Gadaura(UP)2.2017520.7082008200290.48
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.1016.6757.801050010500500.00
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.1054.1097809740750.43
Meham(Har)2.00-6.005000-11.11
Chandrapur(Ganjwad)(Mah)2.001008.0070007000-
Shahjahanpur(UP)2.00-16.6718.7084858485-
Kosikalan(UP)1.90-2464.3098109750691.13
Ajuha(UP)1.5036.368.301120011400-
Dadri(UP)1.50NC29.0087008750-
Bahraich(UP)1.4016.673.4081008050260.00
Basti(UP)1.40-17.655.401060010700631.03
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6718.2097109700349.54
Rudauli(UP)1.303023.201070010750-
Bareilly(UP)1.2033.3312.7085258550373.61
Achalda(UP)1.202014.201150011500-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-206.401060010600631.03
Saharanpur(UP)1.2071.4315.4085608550312.53
Barabanki(UP)1.202015.901060010650395.33
Shamli(UP)1.1037.52.9086308635-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-1.0017600--
Sultanpur(Pun)1.00-1.003500--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC3.0086308650314.90
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-33.332.5090009000407.04
Jhansi(UP)0.90-5.509870-338.67
Shahabad(Har)0.70-7.506500--7.14
Quadian(Pun)0.70NC1.4055005000-
Bindki(UP)0.70-301.701140011800-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC4.902080021400-
Gondal(UP)0.60-14.2910.601150011500-
Kasganj(UP)0.60-502.8096009600693.39
Maigalganj(UP)0.60-252.2097509850-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-251.401180011800-
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)2.10-87.2113.204375425049.57
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)4.00-42.8638.003025030250-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC49.403270032700-8.15
Parakkodu(Ker)1.00-33.338.505600062000-18.25
Soanf
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.40-18.606600-10.00
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)74.0029.821873.5258896116-10.35
Erode(TN)61.36-27.444820.64601558287.41
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC4.002360023600108.85
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.70-1.4017600--
Published on January 09, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments