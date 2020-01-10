Spices Prices

as on : 10-01-2020 03:14:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)2.002521.003000029500-6.54
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-1.0035500--
Kannur(Ker)1.00-20.0028500--6.56
Payyannur(Ker)0.89-22.3130000--
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC20.953000030000-
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)17.00-34.621122.0087508750-7.89
Rajkot(Guj)10.00150223.506200525030.53
Sultanpur(UP)3.50-10.009900--
Jafarganj(UP)1.50-1.509800--
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)36.00-10863.501462514250-8.59
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)15.70-7.1565.801270014500-19.37
Halvad(Guj)12.225.34112.941450014500-10.49
Mandalgarh(Guj)3.0020121.901400014000-
Sami(Guj)1.70183.3373.901420014000-
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC3.001050010000-
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)30.00-9.09647.00184501845011.82
Kurnool(AP)10.1014.7766.30107871366785.63
Rajkot(Guj)6.0030016.009000800056.52
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-7.5015800--
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)107.002.883269.001100011000323.08
Pune(Mah)92.0029.583192.0035003200118.75
Rajkot(Guj)73.008.15413.0095009250850.00
Pune(Mah)67.00-5.633192.00130003200712.50
Barhaj(UP)40.0037.93459.001000011400474.71
Etah(UP)19.0046.1549.00980097501407.69
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)15.50-22.557.0090009000-
Lucknow(UP)15.005052.001180011800424.44
Awagarh(UP)12.00-14.29154.0080008000-
Agra(UP)10.00-16.6741.5098509800812.04
Kopaganj(UP)7.0020.6917.801075011000621.48
Etawah(UP)6.00-25238.001150011500-
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00-16.6795.0075007500316.67
Aliganj(UP)5.002532.0075007500-
Azamgarh(UP)4.0033.339.501070010800594.81
Asansol(WB)4.00-6.9885.0265006500-1.81
Chandausi(UP)3.00NC40.5083208400-
Mathura(UP)3.00-14.2934.9098009900-
Shillong(Meh)2.50-16.6763.906500659036.84
Lakhimpur(UP)2.40-424.2098109800352.07
Basti(UP)2.0042.867.401060010600631.03
Kosikalan(UP)2.005.2666.3098159810691.53
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-2019.001050010475464.52
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2010.001165011400429.55
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.70-71.1919.50106008700430.00
Bareilly(UP)1.6033.3314.3085008525372.22
Sahiyapur(UP)1.6033.338.001060010600631.03
Hardoi(UP)1.60-66.6740.5092109210-
Raibareilly(UP)1.50504.0090509000409.86
Sehjanwa(UP)1.50505.701020011200383.41
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.1419.7097009710349.07
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.40-33.3359.201050010500500.00
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-13.333.601166011650810.94
Barabanki(UP)1.20NC17.101080010600404.67
Rudauli(UP)1.10-15.3824.301100010700-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC2.001760017600-
Akluj(Mah)1.00-12.0013000-900.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC27.0047004800-19.52
Teliamura(Tri)1.00-1.0016000-416.13
Gadaura(UP)1.00-54.5521.7081008200285.71
Maigalganj(UP)1.0066.673.2097309750-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC4.0086308630314.90
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6715.201160011500-
Devariya(UP)1.00NC3.001050011000650.00
Partaval(UP)1.0011.111.9084008300-
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3330.0087008700-
Saharanpur(UP)0.90-2516.3085708560313.01
Naraingarh(Har)0.802.569.8465006600-
Bijnaur(UP)0.80-2.008350--
Jhansi(UP)0.80-11.116.3098759870338.89
Kasganj(UP)0.8033.333.6094509600680.99
Vishalpur(UP)0.8033.339.2084808560-
Paliakala(UP)0.8014.297.8097309740-
Bindki(UP)0.60-14.292.301140011400-
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)1.20-42.86114.403750437515.38
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)2.00-5040.003025030250-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC50.703270032700-8.15
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)129.0074.322002.5259895889-8.83
Erode(TN)89.9846.644910.62594960156.23
Jafarganj(UP)3.00-3.009400--
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC6.00131002360015.93
Published on January 10, 2020
