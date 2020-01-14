Spices Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:12:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Mangalore(Kar)4.00NC19.002700027000-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.20-4022.203030030000-0.66
Siddapur(Kar)1.00-2.0031599--
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.856.2521.803000030000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60-258.703100031000-11.43
Payyannur(Ker)0.52-41.5722.832900030000-
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)2.0010050.00440000440000166.67
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)60.00252.941182.0087508750-7.89
Mumbai(Mah)45.0087.5632.00140001400016.67
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Mumbai(Mah)14.00133.33258.002100021000-8.70
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)28.00-6.67675.00184501845011.82
Mangalore(Kar)3.00NC18.001100011000-
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)105.00-1.873374.001100011000323.08
Pune(Mah)62.00-7.463305.00350013000150.00
Pune(Mah)51.00-23.883305.001200013000757.14
Barhaj(UP)48.0020507.00950010000462.13
Nagpur(Mah)46.00-293.0013000-188.89
Amrawati(Frui & Veg. Market)(Mah)31.0093.75157.00115005500-
Amrawati(Frui & Veg. Market)(Mah)15.00-6.25157.0050005500-
Pulpally(Ker)4.00-2091.0023502650NC
Chintamani(Kar)3.00-74.0010500--
Tanda Urmur(UP)3.00-4098.0075007500316.67
Asansol(WB)3.00-2588.0265506500-1.06
Sultanpur(UP)2.502512.501150011650422.73
Lakhimpur(UP)2.40NC26.6098009810349.54
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.105061.301050010500517.65
Jalgaon(Mah)2.00NC22.0025002000-
Kosikalan(UP)2.00NC68.3098309815692.74
Basti(UP)1.90-59.301000010600589.66
Shillong(Meh)1.50-4065.406500650036.84
Balrampur(UP)1.50-4.8012500--
Rudauli(UP)1.209.0925.501150011000-
Bahraich(UP)1.10-21.434.5084508100273.89
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC28.0040004700-31.51
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-38.464.401160011660806.25
Jhansi(UP)0.70-12.57.0098959875339.78
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-0.6010150-590.48
MethiSeeds
Mumbai(Mah)17.00-15122.0075007500-
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-54.55277.0067506750NC
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC52.003250032700-4.97
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC47.803250032500-8.45
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)17.00-10.53131.001300013000-10.34
Turmeric
Erode(TN)87.12-3.184997.7454625949-2.46
Mumbai(Mah)6.00-14.29251.001000010000-25.93
ChiliRed
Nagpur(Mah)144.00-16.76634.001450012250-
Published on January 14, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments