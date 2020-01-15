Spices Prices

as on : 15-01-2020 02:21:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.10-8.3323.302970030300-2.62
Payyannur(Ker)0.52NC23.352900029000-
CorrianderSeed
Mumbai(Mah)33.00-26.67665.00140001400016.67
Rajkot(Guj)3.00-70226.505750620021.05
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)16.001.91581.801416012700-10.10
Rajkot(Guj)7.20-80870.701425014625-10.94
Jasdan(Guj)5.00-77.78114.501375014000-11.29
Mumbai(Mah)5.00-64.29263.002100021000-8.70
Thara(Guj)2.762.2258.081425014250-8.80
Vankaner(Guj)1.10-92.6718.701350014075-10.00
Sami(Guj)0.60-64.7174.501420014200-
DryChillies
Rajkot(Guj)3.50-41.6719.5010000900073.91
Garlic
Rajkot(Guj)72.50-0.68485.5099509500895.00
Lucknow(UP)24.006076.001170011800420.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)23.501282.3543.001000010600400.00
Etah(UP)17.00-10.5366.00982098001410.77
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)16.003.2373.0080009000-
Agra(UP)12.002053.5098509850812.04
Etawah(UP)7.0016.67245.001050011500-
Aliganj(UP)6.002038.0075007500-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)4.50-51.6182.6030003200-
Mumbai(Mah)4.00-98.01918.00340004700-
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.0033.33102.0075007500316.67
Ballia(UP)4.00-14.0010350-508.82
Shahjahanpur(UP)4.0010022.7084558485-
Rasda(UP)4.001006.001050010900-
Asansol(WB)3.206.6791.2265506550-1.06
Visavadar(Guj)2.82-57.2757.1272506425-
Mathura(UP)2.50-16.6737.4098009800-
Shillong(Meh)2.0033.3367.405850650023.16
Bareilly(UP)2.002516.3085758500397.10
Chandausi(UP)2.00-33.3342.5082758320-
Raibareilly(UP)2.0033.336.0092009050418.31
Bahraich(UP)1.8063.646.3084258450272.79
Basti(UP)1.70-10.5311.001000010000589.66
Bhilwara(Raj)1.20-705.201250012500-
Barabanki(UP)1.00-16.6718.101120010800423.36
Shahabad(Har)0.8014.298.3065006500-7.14
Firozepur City(Pun)0.80-507.6063506500-11.81
Moga(Pun)0.80-5019.2065007500-
Kasganj(UP)0.80NC4.4095109450685.95
Faizabad(UP)0.60-6026.201220011800-
Paliakala(UP)0.60-258.4097409730-
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)13.401016.67127.804250375030.77
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-88.24124.0075007500-
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)1.50-2541.503025030250-
Soanf
Patan(Guj)1.54-4.135668--9.46
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)5.50-11.0011000--
Jodhpur(F&V)(Paota)(Raj)3.60-7.203000--
Published on January 15, 2020
