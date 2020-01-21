Spices Prices

as on : 21-01-2020 12:10:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Payyannur(Ker)0.52NC23.872900029000-
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)40.00-16.67547.0096209500476.05
Ghiraur(UP)25.00-16.6755.009000100001451.72
Moga(Pun)1.90137.522.1062006500-
Nabha(Pun)1.205018.104200610055.56
Moga(Pun)1.002522.10110006500-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-58.3327.6098509800358.14
Bhilwara(Raj)0.90-256.101050012500-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC5.502340020800-
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60-8.2021500-34.38
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC53.303180032500-4.79
Turmeric
Coimbatore(TN)0.60-12.855250--
ChiliRed
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.70NC2.802070017600-
Published on January 21, 2020
