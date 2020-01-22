Spices Prices

as on : 22-01-2020 12:24:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Rajasamand(Raj)72.50-72.5012000--
Published on January 22, 2020
spices and condiments