Spices Prices

as on : 24-01-2020 04:08:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Somvarpet(Kar)17.00466.67106.00304412750012.74
Mangalore(Kar)5.002524.002700027000-
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC23.402900030000-
Taliparamba(Ker)0.80-11.1125.002930029300-3.93
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)5.0040056.00440000440000151.43
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)126.6052.531611.70540055008.00
Mumbai(Mah)62.00-7.46794.00140001400016.67
Bangalore(Kar)46.004751236.0092509250-2.63
Dhoraji(Guj)37.60-37.605630--
Rajkot(Guj)12.5056.25247.006250580031.58
Vishalpur(UP)2.00-2.008515--
Visavadar(Guj)0.72-45.4515.7253055435-
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-33.333.705000500029.87
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)42.50-1.16956.201400013875-12.50
Jasdan(Guj)22.50-10162.001345013500-10.33
Mumbai(Mah)22.00340285.002100021000-8.70
Halvad(Guj)20.50-15.15157.601350013600-14.29
Bhesan(Guj)18.0080020.001317513075-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.20-37.84605.801350013500-15.89
Thara(Guj)5.7623.0868.521287713562-17.59
Vav(Guj)1.47-7.8512475--13.14
Sami(Guj)0.80-33.3376.50138003525-13.07
Dhrol(Guj)0.70-3.0013515--
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC3.601050010500-8.70
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)78.0081.4796.001500015000-9.09
Rajkot(Guj)12.50-13.7946.508750800075.00
Mangalore(Kar)4.0033.3322.001100011000-
Imphal(Man)3.406.2556.002450024500-
Sindhanur(Kar)3.00-9057.00290013100-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.002519.802400024000-
Garlic
Mumbai(Mah)172.00-7.031275.0046004700-
Pune(Mah)111.0098.213638.001300014000828.57
Indore(F&V)(MP)96.50-996.5012000-1100.00
Pune(Mah)89.0058.933638.00320014000128.57
Rajkot(Guj)81.50-11.41659.0014750112501494.59
Bangalore(Kar)54.0022.733472.001200012000361.54
Barhaj(UP)48.009.09639.0096009620474.85
Kota(Raj)43.502.35415.5080007200357.14
Ghiraur(UP)30.002085.00900090001400.00
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)24.10-43.95149.8036003700-34.55
Awagarh(UP)21.0075175.00100008000-
Lucknow(UP)17.0013.33108.001200011800500.00
Etah(UP)15.00-16.6799.0010100100001529.03
Chandrapur(Ganjwad)(Mah)10.0040018.00130007000-
Visavadar(Guj)8.76-35.479.4496459125-
Agra(UP)8.00-33.3361.5098509850812.04
Azamgarh(UP)7.50-6.2525.001002510050557.38
Aliganj(UP)5.00-87.583.0079007900887.50
Mirzapur(UP)5.0042.8627.501045010400507.56
Dehradoon(Utr)4.60-52.603500-204.35
Bharthna(UP)4.50507.5011500112001177.78
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)4.20-6.6787.8044003000-
Shrirampur(Mah)4.0010029.00110003000120.00
Etawah(UP)4.00-20254.001210012000-
Mathura(UP)3.602.8644.50990010000-
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.30-17.526.0084458455-
Shillong(Meh)3.00NC73.40600060004.35
Ballia(UP)3.00-14.2928.501030010275488.57
Lakhimpur(UP)3.002033.1097809800359.15
Milak(UP)3.00-8.508640--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.90163.6447.001050010200425.00
Rasda(UP)2.50-37.58.501044010500-
Moga(Pun)2.30-826.9062005500-
Shrirampur(Mah)2.00NC29.0030003000-40.00
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)2.00-82.6186.5070008000-
Bareilly(UP)2.0042.8619.7086008650398.55
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-2072.8098309809686.40
Robertsganj(UP)2.0011.115.801030010300502.34
Devariya(UP)2.0033.336.501022510200745.04
Basti(UP)1.8028.5714.201010010100621.43
Sahiyapur(UP)1.6033.3310.801010010100648.15
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50506.5086008600418.07
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.50-4065.301050010500536.36
Sehjanwa(UP)1.50NC7.201010010200378.67
Dadri(UP)1.505032.5086008650-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6722.6097109720383.08
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)1.30-82.1916.3062005900-
Nabha(Pun)1.3062.520.2054005500100.00
Bahraich(UP)1.20-33.337.5096508425328.89
Bijnaur(UP)1.20503.2084758350-
Gadaura(UP)1.205023.7079007900276.19
Jaunpur(UP)1.20-62.520.801040010350-
Shamli(UP)1.20205.1086158625-
Vishalpur(UP)1.205011.2083508310-
Rudauli(UP)1.20NC26.701170011500-
Shahabad(Har)1.00259.3067006500-16.25
Dhanotu (Mandi)(HP)1.00-1.0013500--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC4.001760017600-
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC13.001000013000669.23
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC29.0038004000-39.68
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.00-77.7887.8082003000-
Maigalganj(UP)1.00NC5.2097809820-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6717.401250011600-
Phagwara(Pun)0.9028.5724.1453005700241.94
Jhansi(UP)0.9012.58.7098709880333.85
Kasganj(UP)0.80-206.201020010100871.43
Balrampur(UP)0.80-46.675.601200012500566.67
Barabanki(UP)0.80-2019.901170011700446.73
Bindki(UP)0.8033.333.101150011400637.18
Firozepur City(Pun)0.70-12.58.3062506350-17.76
Saharanpur(UP)0.70-41.6718.2085508580418.18
Naraingarh(Har)0.65-18.7511.2960006500-29.41
Fatehabad(Har)0.60-5.956500-NC
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC6.102240023400600.00
Gondal(UP)0.60NC11.201135011500-
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-255.001162511600608.84
Karvi(UP)0.60-0.609050--
MethiSeeds
Mumbai(Mah)16.00700140.0075007500-
Rajkot(Guj)2.00-33.33132.803750375025.00
Kota(Raj)2.0033.3373.803950400021.54
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC55.903160031600-5.39
Soanf
Visnagar(Guj)24.00-56.3679.0066655620-
Mumbai(Mah)9.00800141.001300013000-10.34
Turmeric
Salem(TN)132.30-381.936760--
Erode(TN)73.04-38.935190.39585157502.65
Perundurai(TN)65.00-49.612067.5258995989-10.61
Mumbai(Mah)5.00-16.67262.001000010000-25.93
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00-21.009800--
Vishalpur(UP)1.20-1.209005--
Chimur(Mah)1.00-1.008050--
Coimbatore(TN)0.8033.3313.6552505250-
ChiliRed
Nagpur(Mah)116.00-11.451128.001450014500-
Mumbai(Mah)25.00-70.59420.001700017000-5.56
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC12.001180017200-
Vishalpur(UP)1.20-2.4013350--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC10.002330023100106.19
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.70NC4.20207002070097.14
Published on January 24, 2020
