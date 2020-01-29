Spices Prices

as on : 29-01-2020 03:53:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Kurnool(AP)165.9026.16594.801159912012-
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.002526.002920029300-7.30
CorrianderSeed
Mumbai(Mah)45.00-27.42839.00140001400016.67
Rajkot(Guj)8.00-36255.006000625025.00
Aklera(Raj)2.40-4.805500--
Visavadar(Guj)1.1661.1116.88506553051.30
Bhanvad(Guj)0.90504.605000500017.65
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)48.0012.941004.201350014000-6.90
Mumbai(Mah)37.0068.18322.002100021000-8.70
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.70-59.78609.501300013500-12.16
Tharad(Guj)3.30-21.43111.001347514575-13.41
Mandalgarh(Guj)2.50-40.48128.601337513500-
Thara(Guj)1.86-67.7170.381312712877-15.99
Dhrol(Guj)1.1057.144.101270013515-
Vav(Guj)1.04-29.258.891313812475-8.52
Porbandar(Guj)0.90NC1.801268513790-
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)0.80-5.2013630--
Amreli(Guj)0.60-3.6013000--
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC4.201000010500-13.04
DryChillies
Rajkot(Guj)27.0011673.5011000875069.23
Kurnool(AP)19.40-11.42107.60112551239093.68
Bangalore(Kar)19.00-75.64815.001500015000-9.09
Imphal(Man)3.00-11.7659.002450024500-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.404021.202500024000-
Thoubal(Man)0.60-8.6024500--
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)153.00183.333625.001750012000573.08
Gorakhpur(UP)150.0019.05276.001160010060-
Indore(F&V)(MP)111.5015.541108.001000012000900.00
Rajkot(Guj)75.00-7.98734.00952514750852.50
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)40.0019.4151.001050010500536.36
Barhaj(UP)40.00-16.67679.0096259600476.35
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)28.8019.5178.6034003600-38.18
Lucknow(UP)19.5014.71127.501200012000500.00
Etah(UP)16.006.67115.0010100101001529.03
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)14.00600100.5075007000-
Bikaner(F&V)(Raj)13.00-50197.0085009000-
Etawah(UP)12.00200266.001120012100-
Agra(UP)12.005073.5098709850813.89
Awagarh(UP)11.00-47.62186.001000010000-
Ganjdudwara(UP)8.80-26.6741.3077507500961.64
Kopaganj(UP)8.0014.2925.801010010750589.42
Azamgarh(UP)7.50NC32.501015010025565.57
Faizabad(UP)6.10916.6732.301260012200-
Chintamani(Kar)6.0010080.00900010500-
Bharthna(UP)6.0033.3313.501130011500976.19
Pulpally(Ker)5.00NC101.00245023504.26
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.00-5.0011500--
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.5020069.801050010500536.36
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)4.3033096.0084008200-
Shillong(Meh)4.0033.3377.40580060000.87
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.0037.9351.00950010500375.00
Ballia(UP)4.0033.3332.501032010300489.71
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)3.9029096.0036008200-
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.506.0629.5084358445-
Mathura(UP)3.50-2.7848.00102009900-
Visavadar(Guj)3.00-65.7582.44725096451230.28
Shrirampur(Mah)3.005032.0030003000-40.00
Aliganj(UP)3.00-4086.0075007900837.50
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.807.699.5096409640731.03
Sultanpur(UP)2.50NC17.501135011350412.42
Devariya(UP)2.50259.001060010225850.67
Rasda(UP)2.50NC11.001037010440-
Basti(UP)2.1016.6716.301005010100617.86
Allahabad(UP)2.0033.3319.501159011500459.90
Chandausi(UP)2.00NC44.5084708275-
Kosikalan(UP)1.90-574.7098309830622.79
Bareilly(UP)1.80-1021.5085508600395.65
Bahraich(UP)1.50259.00104509650364.44
Jaunpur(UP)1.502522.301030010400-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.40-12.512.201010010100648.15
Moga(Pun)1.30-43.4828.2062006200-
Rudauli(UP)1.308.3328.001190011700-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.20-207.7085608600403.53
Achalda(UP)1.202018.601250012500-
Partaval(UP)1.20203.10101008400-
Ajuha(UP)1.20-209.501180011200529.33
Hardoi(UP)1.20-2543.3088208930-
Phagwara(Pun)1.1022.2225.2450005300222.58
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC5.001960017600-
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00-2.0022500--15.09
Karad(Mah)1.00-8.004000-150.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC30.0040003800-37.01
Nabha(Pun)1.00-23.0821.2061005400125.93
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-66.6734.1098109780362.74
Shamli(UP)1.00-16.676.1085608615-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-33.338.201050010100397.63
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.90NC1.80800010000492.59
Narsinghgarh(MP)0.80-0.8013500--
Gondal(UP)0.8033.3312.001135011350-
Kasganj(UP)0.80NC7.001010010200861.90
Unnao(UP)0.80-0.809550-315.22
Saharanpur(UP)0.8014.2919.0085508550418.18
Shahganj(UP)0.80-0.809900-450.00
Fatehabad(Har)0.7016.676.65690065006.15
Shahabad(Har)0.70-3010.0065006700-18.75
Sirhind(Pun)0.70NC6.6055005500-8.33
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)28.201310161.003625375020.83
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC57.203150031600-7.08
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-5050.803150032500-11.27
Manathavady(Ker)0.65-0.6531000--
Turmeric
Erode(TN)63.38-13.235253.77597658516.71
Mumbai(Mah)11.00120273.001000010000-25.93
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-7556.00925010150-14.75
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)81.00224582.001700017000-5.56
Jodhpur(F&V)(Paota)(Raj)2.00NC15.2028002800-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC12.002260023300100.00
Published on January 29, 2020
