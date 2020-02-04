Spices Prices

as on : 04-02-2020 12:22:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)3.0020023.002850028500NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC24.202900029000-4.92
Payyannur(Ker)0.567.6924.432700029000-
Garlic
Bhilwara(Raj)3.6038.4612.30950010500-
Moga(Pun)2.2069.2330.4065006200-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-16.678.7085208560401.18
Bindki(UP)0.9012.54.001200011500577.97
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC58.503080031500-9.14
Turmeric
Erode(TN)86.8236.98946.5755565976-0.79
Perundurai(TN)10.00-84.62406.0059045899-9.16
Published on February 04, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments