Spices Prices

as on : 05-02-2020 03:54:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00-2.0032500--10.96
Taliparamba(Ker)1.00NC27.002750029200-12.70
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC25.002900029000-4.92
Payyannur(Ker)0.56NC24.992700027000-
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-8057.00440000440000151.43
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)68.80-45.661680.505500540010.00
Mumbai(Mah)49.008.89888.00140001400016.67
Rajkot(Guj)7.30-8.75262.305400600013.68
Aklera(Raj)2.40NC7.2054855500-
Visavadar(Guj)0.80-31.0317.6848255065-3.11
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-33.335.205000500021.95
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)21.00-56.251025.201275013500-12.07
Jasdan(Guj)12.00-46.67174.001275013450-12.07
Halvad(Guj)11.48-44169.081265013500-14.38
Thara(Guj)8.82374.1979.201322813127-15.34
Vankaner(Guj)3.70236.3622.401200013500-12.41
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)3.50337.58.701016513630-
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)2.40-47.8315.551250010125-
Mandalgarh(Guj)1.00-60129.601150013375-
Vav(Guj)0.51-50.969.401191213138-17.06
DryChillies
Rajkot(Guj)12.50-53.786.0095001100058.33
Dahod(Guj)5.805.4559.20200002150066.67
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-84.21818.001500015000-9.09
Garlic
Mumbai(Mah)169.00-1.741444.0045004600-
Rajkot(Guj)140.0086.67874.001140095251040.00
Bangalore(Kar)92.00-39.873717.001350017500419.23
Barhaj(UP)46.0015725.0096009625481.82
Amrawati(Frui & Veg. Market)(Mah)42.00180213.00135005000-
Pune(Mah)42.00-52.813719.003000320076.47
Nagpur(Mah)39.00105.26473.001570015250248.89
Pune(Mah)39.00-56.183719.00135003200694.12
Chintamani(Kar)26.00333.33106.00100009000-
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)25.5082.14126.00125007500-
Awagarh(UP)21.0090.91207.001000010000-
Lucknow(UP)20.002.56147.501230012000485.71
Agra(UP)15.002588.5099509870350.23
Amrawati(Frui & Veg. Market)(Mah)14.00-6.67213.0042505000-
Etah(UP)13.00-18.75128.009900101001423.08
Visavadar(Guj)8.7019091.14875072501632.67
Tanda Urmur(UP)8.00100110.0070007500288.89
Ganjdudwara(UP)7.70-12.549.00820077501023.29
Asansol(WB)4.5060.7198.5264006500-7.25
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)4.30-75.2921.7089308555-
Aliganj(UP)4.0033.3390.00910075001037.50
Etawah(UP)4.00-66.67270.001195011200-
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-2031.501060010450472.97
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)3.20-17.95101.0033003600-
Devariya(UP)3.202812.201160010600935.71
Shillong(Meh)3.00-2580.40590058002.61
Sultanpur(UP)3.002020.501145011350432.56
Mathura(UP)3.00-14.2951.001000010200-
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.80NC12.3096509640346.76
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-66.6735.001115010150677.00
Kosikalan(UP)2.2015.7976.9098359830719.58
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-60103.0022502450NC
Shrirampur(Mah)2.00-33.3334.0030003000-40.00
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.80-53.85101.0086003600-
Gadaura(UP)1.805025.5077007900266.67
Hardoi(UP)1.6033.3344.9088208820-
Kalapipal(MP)1.50-1.507500-455.56
Chandausi(UP)1.50-2546.0084808470-
Balrampur(UP)1.5087.57.101130012000494.74
Nabha(Pun)1.202022.4061006100221.05
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.20209.9086408520408.24
Ajuha(UP)1.20NC10.701200011800540.00
Shamli(UP)1.20207.3084908560-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC6.002110019600-
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC3.002350022500-11.32
Patan(Mah)1.00NC7.0040001750NC
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC14.001000010000669.23
Karad(Mah)1.00NC9.0035004000118.75
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC31.0037504000-39.52
Basti(UP)1.00-52.3817.301080010050671.43
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6719.601250012500-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00NC35.1098209810361.03
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-28.5713.201090010100678.57
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.00-77.7870.801050010500536.36
Naanpara(UP)1.0066.673.001100011500537.68
Paliakala(UP)0.90509.3098509740-
Shahabad(Har)0.8014.2910.8067006500-16.25
Firozepur City(Pun)0.8014.299.1063006250-17.11
Gondal(UP)0.80NC12.801135011350-
Barabanki(UP)0.80NC20.701210011700493.14
Jhansi(UP)0.70-22.229.4098859870334.51
Akbarpur(UP)0.70-6.0013200-560.00
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)2.10-92.55163.103725362514.62
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)2.00-2046.002775030250-5.93
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC59.803070030800-9.44
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC51.803150031500-11.27
Manathavady(Ker)0.55-15.381.203000031000-
Soanf
Visnagar(Guj)22.00-8.33101.0055276665-
Palanpur(Guj)1.10-1.108500--
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-88.89142.001300013000-10.34
Turmeric
Erode(TN)63.63-26.711073.83573455562.39
Jangipur(WB)49.00-98.007220--
Mumbai(Mah)19.0072.7373.001000010000-25.93
Perundurai(TN)10.00NC426.0054695904-15.85
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC10.0092509250-14.75
ChiliRed
Nagpur(Mah)165.0042.241458.001224014500-
Mumbai(Mah)51.00-37.04684.001700017000-5.56
Gadhinglaj(Mah)5.00-10.0060000--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC14.00218002260092.92
Published on February 05, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments