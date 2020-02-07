Spices Prices

as on : 07-02-2020 12:55:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)3.0020060.00440000440000151.43
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)63.002000881.001500015000-9.09
Garlic
Mumbai(Mah)150.00-11.241594.0041004500-
Pune(Mah)62.0058.973833.0030001350076.47
Pune(Mah)52.0033.333833.001500013500782.35
Shikaripura(Kar)20.00-20.0010000--
Amrawati(Frui & Veg. Market)(Mah)18.0028.57231.0037504250-
Patan(Mah)1.00NC8.0030004000-25.00
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC15.00900010000592.31
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC32.0037503750-39.52
MethiSeeds
Mumbai(Mah)29.0081.25169.0075007500-
Bangalore(Kar)26.00420303.0067506750NC
Turmeric
Mumbai(Mah)8.00-57.8989.001000010000-25.93
Bangalore(Kar)2.0010014.0092509250-14.75
Published on February 07, 2020
