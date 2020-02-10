Spices Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:49:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Kurnool(AP)136.40-17.78867.601049911599-
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.80-2010.503000031000-9.09
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)67.30-2.181747.8050005500NC
Bangalore(Kar)28.00-39.131264.00975092502.63
Rajkot(Guj)27.00269.86289.305250540010.53
Halvad(Guj)1.60-1.606055-27.47
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)1.20-1.204055--
Visavadar(Guj)0.921518.6046704825-6.22
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC5.805000500029.87
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)17.00-19.051042.201287512750-11.21
Jasdan(Guj)10.00-16.67184.001250012750-13.79
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)6.2077.1414.901110510165-
Tharad(Guj)4.9048.48115.901251213475-19.60
Thara(Guj)3.06-65.3182.261215213228-22.23
Vankaner(Guj)2.00-45.9524.401150012000-16.06
Halvad(Guj)1.50-86.93170.581230012650-16.75
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.90-75.68610.401280013000-8.57
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC4.80950010000-17.39
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)129.00104.761010.001500015000-9.09
Rajkot(Guj)24.0092110.009000950050.00
Kurnool(AP)15.40-20.62123.0095551125564.43
Manvi(Kar)11.00-11.005800--51.67
Dahod(Guj)7.6031.0366.80227502000089.58
Bellary(Kar)6.00-6.006200--
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)408.00343.484125.001350013500419.23
Rajkot(Guj)130.00-7.141004.00995011400895.00
Pune(Mah)94.0080.774014.001550015000811.76
Pune(Mah)87.0067.314014.0030001500076.47
Barhaj(UP)50.008.7775.0085009600424.69
Mumbai(Mah)39.00-741633.0045504100-
Kota(Raj)37.00-14.94452.5082008000368.57
Lucknow(UP)34.0070181.501150012300447.62
Pulpally(Ker)20.00900123.002750225022.22
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)19.50-23.53145.50800012500-
Ganjdudwara(UP)8.8014.2957.8080008200995.89
Bikaner(F&V)(Raj)8.00-38.46205.0090008500-
Etah(UP)8.00-38.46136.001000099001512.90
Maharajganj(UP)8.00-9.007100-343.75
Katwa(WB)8.00-49.006500--16.67
Asansol(WB)7.2060105.7265006400-5.80
Tanda Urmur(UP)6.00-25116.0075007000316.67
Visavadar(Guj)5.82-33.196.96745087501375.25
Bareilly(UP)4.00-4.008750--
Devariya(UP)4.002516.201152011600928.57
Gadaura(UP)3.5094.4429.0079007700276.19
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-12.535.001055010600476.50
Bolpur(WB)3.20-3.208800-33.33
Aliganj(UP)3.00-2593.00910091001037.50
Allahabad(UP)3.005022.501100011590400.00
Jaunpur(UP)3.0010025.301010010300-
Mathura(UP)3.00NC54.00995010000-
Mehmoodabad(UP)3.007.1415.3095109650340.28
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.30NC8.751500014000782.35
Azamgarh(UP)2.20-1237.201140011150694.43
Solan(Nalagarh)(HP)2.00-2.6017000--
Shrirampur(Mah)2.00NC36.0030003000-40.00
Shillong(Meh)2.00-33.3382.40600059004.35
Raibareilly(UP)1.50508.5096008960440.85
Sehjanwa(UP)1.50509.701125010500433.18
Saharanpur(UP)1.407520.4085508550388.57
Ajuha(UP)1.308.3312.001200012000540.00
Golagokarnath(UP)1.30-7.1423.9098109710388.06
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.20NC11.1086008640405.88
Sahiyapur(UP)1.202014.401100010900685.71
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.10-72.552.10100009500400.00
Hardoi(UP)1.10-31.2546.0088208820-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC7.002060021100-
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC16.0090009000592.31
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC33.0037003750-40.32
Bhilwara(Raj)1.00-72.2213.3095009500-
Teliamura(Tri)1.00NC2.001600016000416.13
Basti(UP)1.00NC18.301100010800674.65
Etawah(UP)1.00-75271.001200011950-
Maigalganj(UP)1.00NC6.2097309780-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC20.601240012500-
Partaval(UP)1.00-16.674.101015010100565.57
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3333.5085508600-
Shahabad(Har)0.9012.511.7068006700-15.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.90-1010.102100022000-16.00
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.90NC2.70130008000862.96
Barabanki(UP)0.9012.521.601250012100512.75
Vishalpur(UP)0.90-2512.1085158350-
Paliakala(UP)0.90NC10.2098259850-
Banda(UP)0.80-201.8093609110-
Dhanura(UP)0.8014.292.1028002800NC
Kosikalan(UP)0.80-63.6477.7096409835826.92
Sirhind(Pun)0.70NC7.3055005500-8.33
Gondal(UP)0.70-12.513.501135011350-
Naanpara(UP)0.70-303.701120011000549.28
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)7.00-73.08310.0067506750NC
Kota(Raj)1.00-5074.80330039501.54
Rajkot(Guj)0.70-66.67163.8032503725NC
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.0010053.803250031500-8.45
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC61.103070030700-9.44
Manathavady(Ker)0.55NC1.753000030000-14.29
Soanf
Amirgadh(Guj)0.66-0.669425--
Turmeric
Erode(TN)76.9820.981227.79586657344.75
Jangipur(WB)49.501.02197.0070457220-
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)16.00-32.004500--
Bangalore(Kar)4.0010022.0092509250-14.75
Mumbai(Mah)3.00-62.595.001000010000-25.93
Perundurai(TN)2.00-80430.0046635469-28.25
Coimbatore(TN)0.70-12.52.8052505250-16.67
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)7.00-86.27698.001700017000-5.56
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC16.00191002180069.03
Published on February 10, 2020
