Spices Prices

as on : 11-02-2020 11:48:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Bhilwara(Raj)6.5055019.8090009500-
Tanda Urmur(UP)6.00NC122.0070007500288.89
Lakhimpur(UP)2.5015037.6092509820334.27
Sehjanwa(UP)2.0033.3311.701100011250421.33
Achalda(UP)1.202021.801250012400-
Pepperungarbled
Manathavady(Ker)0.55NC2.303000030000-9.09
Published on February 11, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments