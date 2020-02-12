Spices Prices

as on : 12-02-2020 11:25:42 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC25.802900029000-4.92
CorrianderSeed
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC6.405000500029.87
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Halvad(Guj)8.52468179.101225012300-17.09
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC5.4095009500-17.39
Garlic
Tanda Urmur(UP)6.508.33128.5075007000316.67
Pulpally(Ker)3.00-85126.00245027508.89
Sehjanwa(UP)2.502514.201120011000430.81
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.505072.301050010500536.36
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC4.002150023500-18.87
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6722.801240012500-
Bindki(UP)0.80-11.114.801180012000566.67
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC55.803150032500-11.27
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC62.403100030700-8.55
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)46.002200522.0057694663-11.23
Published on February 12, 2020
