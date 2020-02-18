Spices Prices

as on : 18-02-2020 11:12:25 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Payyannur(Ker)0.56NC26.112900028000-
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-33.336.9095009000-17.39
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)47.00-6822.0085008500431.25
Tanda Urmur(UP)6.0020139.5075007500316.67
Ballia(UP)5.002537.501015010320480.00
Lakhimpur(UP)3.002543.0090509200326.89
Mehmoodabad(UP)3.00NC18.3095009510339.81
Mirzapur(UP)1.50-57.1436.501098510550493.78
Sehjanwa(UP)1.50-4020.401150011250445.02
Achalda(UP)1.202025.001260012600-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50129.0022502250NC
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.00NC74.301050010500536.36
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-12.56.501220012250713.33
Shahganj(UP)0.60-251.4099109900450.56
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)3.005060.803250032500-5.80
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC63.703170031000-6.49
Turmeric
Erode(TN)44.60-42.061316.9942045866-24.93
Perundurai(TN)14.00-69.57550.00537357695.37
Published on February 18, 2020
