Spices Prices

as on : 19-02-2020 10:41:13 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Lakhimpur(UP)4.0033.3347.0090009050324.53
Sehjanwa(UP)1.606.6722.001125011500433.18
Pepperungarbled
Manathavady(Ker)0.55NC2.853000030000-9.09
Published on February 19, 2020
