Spices Prices

as on : 26-02-2020 10:31:01 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Lakhimpur(UP)2.00-5049.0090209000329.52
Published on February 26, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments