Spices Prices

as on : 27-02-2020 10:30:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Lakhimpur(UP)2.201051.2090009020328.57
Published on February 27, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments