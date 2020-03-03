Spices Prices

as on : 03-03-2020 10:46:12 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Mirzapur(UP)4.00166.6740.50998510985406.85
Published on March 03, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments