Spices Prices

as on : 04-03-2020 11:28:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CorrianderSeed
Mangrol(Guj)12.00-39.405180-3.60
Garlic
Chorichora(UP)14.007530.001141010120754.68
Lakhimpur(UP)5.00127.2756.2079509000278.57
Bindki(UP)2.50212.57.30920011800411.11
Sehjanwa(UP)2.0033.3325.501080011000411.85
Moga(Pun)1.9046.1535.70600011000-
Robertsganj(UP)1.50-257.30877510300384.81
Akbarpur(UP)1.40758.20812013900290.38
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6726.001150012600-
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)2.502548.502775027750-5.93
Pepperungarbled
Manathavady(Ker)0.55NC3.953000030000-9.09
Turmeric
Erode(TN)114.79157.381546.5751964204-7.36
Perundurai(TN)31.0014.81666.00563945193.39
Published on March 04, 2020
spices and condiments