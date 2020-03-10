Spices Prices

as on : 10-03-2020 10:37:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Sahiyapur(UP)3.0015018.60870011200417.86
Published on March 10, 2020
