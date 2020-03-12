Spices Prices

as on : 12-03-2020 03:08:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)3.00NC29.002750027500-9.84
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC14.502650027000-19.70
CorrianderSeed
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)114.001325140.0047005858-
Bhawani Mandi(Raipur)(Raj)0.60-0.604070--
Garlic
Tanda Urmur(UP)6.50NC152.5065007000261.11
Lakhimpur(UP)3.00-4059.2079607950279.05
Balrampur(UP)2.5066.679.60900011300350.00
Vadhvan(Guj)1.40-1.401625--
Moga(Pun)1.30-31.5837.7090006000-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-203.3087508680438.46
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC14.102200021000-8.33
Moga(Pun)0.70-63.1637.7070006000-
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-12.508700--
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)1.00-6049.502775027750-5.93
Soanf
Modasa(Guj)1.00-1.006450--
Turmeric
Erode(TN)154.0334.181854.6346395196-10.77
Published on March 12, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments