Spices Prices

as on : 13-03-2020 04:18:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Lakhimpur(UP)3.5016.6762.7075007960257.14
Soharatgarh(UP)1.308.334.6082108750405.23
Published on March 13, 2020
