Spices Prices

as on : 16-03-2020 02:08:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC15.502700026500-18.18
CorrianderSeed
Mangrol(Guj)12.403.3351.8050405180-16.00
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-1.804730--15.99
Garlic
Pulpally(Ker)6.00100138.0024502250-24.62
Balrampur(UP)2.50NC12.1080009000196.30
Moga(Pun)1.4010040.3065007000-
Moga(Pun)1.2071.4340.3090007000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC15.102100022000-8.70
Dharamkot(Pun)1.00-1.008000--
Achalda(UP)1.00NC27.00800011500-
Nabha(Pun)0.60-5023.0061006100125.93
Pepperungarbled
Manathavady(Ker)45.008081.8248.952900030000-7.94
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC64.802950032500-14.49
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC66.302790031700-15.45
Turmeric
Erode(TN)123.12-20.072100.8749664639-21.72
Perundurai(TN)6.00-80.65678.0054005639-13.86
Published on March 16, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments