Spices Prices

as on : 20-03-2020 06:34:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)35.00165087.003000031000-
Moodigere(Kar)21.00-4.5543.00277722704111.09
Somvarpet(Kar)10.00-41.18116.00283003044125.78
Mangalore(Kar)2.00-6026.002600027000-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.505028.502900027500-0.85
Kannur(Ker)1.00-66.6730.002650027500-7.02
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC27.402700029000NC
CorrianderSeed
Halvad(Guj)546.2234038.75547.82512560554.59
Rajkot(Guj)411.601272730.9051254750-44.59
Kota(Raj)301.50347.992049.3052005000-5.45
Bangalore(Kar)79.00182.141343.0010500975013.51
Visavadar(Guj)26.002726.0944.6048504670-17.80
Mangrol(Guj)19.0053.2370.8047305040-21.17
Mangalore(Kar)6.00-6.0011000--
Vishalpur(UP)5.301657.3086508515-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.70-7.605200--2.80
Faizabad(UP)2.80-4.608000-NC
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-28.5712.5087509900-
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)441.0028401498.201212513250-14.91
Halvad(Guj)368.403643.9557.341237512750-10.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)138.0015233.33748.4013250128002.71
Jasdan(Guj)130.001200314.001175012500-15.32
Morbi(Guj)91.801430100.301207513275-7.44
Thara(Guj)72.002252.94154.261250012152-12.66
Vav(Guj)9.431749.0218.831250011912-12.96
Savarkundla(Guj)8.0070011.4012653138533.29
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)3.90-4.5012200--
Beawar(Raj)3.20-3.2011500--11.54
Kadiri(Guj)2.80-8.5012000--22.58
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.60-2.6010700--17.69
Sami(Guj)2.0015078.501287513800-11.97
Visnagar(Guj)1.00-503.001125012125-
DryChillies
Sindhanur(Kar)43.001333.33100.0051002900-27.14
Bangalore(Kar)31.00-75.971041.00250001500051.52
Rajkot(Guj)8.00-50134.009250100002.78
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)8.00-8.0022789--
Mangalore(Kar)4.00NC26.001100011000-
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-209.501870015800-
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)381.00-6.624506.00800013500357.14
Nimbahera(Raj)175.00-175.005900--
Kota(Raj)137.00270.27589.5052008200136.36
Rajkot(Guj)80.50-38.081084.5041009950331.58
Barhaj(UP)68.0044.68890.0057008500235.29
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)49.50153.85195.0060008000-
Lucknow(UP)44.0029.41225.50680011500112.50
Kota (FV)(Raj)41.50-41.504000--
Chhindwara(F&V)(MP)36.70-36.704000--
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)32.00-32.006250-237.84
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)30.00-25181.00830010500264.04
Agra(UP)22.0046.67110.5084509950191.38
Visavadar(Guj)13.68135.05110.6434607450332.50
Azamgarh(UP)13.50513.6450.70642511400247.30
Mangalore(Kar)12.00-12.008000--
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)9.50630.7725.8036006200-
Basti(UP)9.00429.4129.00630011200240.54
Kalapipal(MP)8.00433.339.5045007500104.55
Ganjdudwara(UP)8.00-9.0965.8058608000681.33
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)8.00-112.006500--
Ballia(UP)7.004044.50852010150255.00
Rasda(UP)6.5085.7121.00850010250-
Etawah(UP)6.00500277.00740012000-
Saharanpur(UP)6.00328.5726.4064208550151.76
Bharthna(UP)6.00NC19.50730011300812.50
Faizabad(UP)5.30-13.1137.60680012600-
Robertsganj(UP)5.00233.3312.3082158775259.52
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)4.80166.67109.4065008600209.52
Mathura(UP)4.8084.6261.4086009850309.52
Bareilly(UP)4.5015026.0063008550260.00
Devariya(UP)4.5012.520.70630011520350.00
Mirzapur(UP)4.00NC44.5085159985254.79
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)3.60100109.4043008600104.76
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.50NC33.0072508435-
Sahiyapur(UP)3.5016.6722.1064008700251.65
Jaunpur(UP)3.00NC28.30820010100-
Kosikalan(UP)3.00130.7782.0085509640188.85
Lakhimpur(UP)3.00-14.2965.7068507500230.92
Narsinghgarh(MP)2.90262.53.70340013500112.50
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.8021.7411.55700015000311.76
Sehjanwa(UP)2.804028.30625010800196.21
Pattikonda(Pun)2.74191.4953.5155009500150.00
Fatehpur(UP)2.60271.439.10643012200247.57
Shillong(Meh)2.502584.9058006000-13.43
Kasganj(UP)2.50212.59.50600010100531.58
Kannauj(UP)2.40-2.407500--
Vishalpur(UP)2.20144.4414.3060058515-
Gondal(UP)2.1020015.60720011350-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-66.67140.0025502450-21.54
Etah(UP)2.00-75138.00605010000384.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.0010014.1063508600147.56
Nautnava(UP)2.00-2.005650--
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-33.3322.50685011450191.49
Balrampur(UP)2.00-2014.1090008000233.33
Dadri(UP)2.0010035.5062508550-
Banda(UP)1.601003.4068009360-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.6023.0825.5074009810279.49
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50503.50740014300159.65
Jhansi(UP)1.4010010.8050409885121.54
Maigalganj(UP)1.40408.6067609150-
Barabanki(UP)1.3044.4422.90760012500155.03
Hardoi(UP)1.3018.1847.3085408820-
Rudauli(UP)1.30NC29.30870011900-
Pattikonda(Pun)1.2532.9853.5180009500263.64
Gadaura(UP)1.20-5232.7072007900242.86
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-7.695.8063658210291.69
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.20-1.209000--
Naanpara(UP)1.2071.434.90800011200247.83
Shamli(UP)1.10-8.338.4062808490-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC8.00960020600-
Teliamura(Tri)1.00NC3.0085001600041.67
Achalda(UP)1.00NC28.0076008000-
Ghiraur(UP)1.00-96.6786.0094009000889.47
Phagwara(Pun)0.80-27.2726.745000500033.33
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.7016.676.808400224001.20
Phagwara(Pun)0.70-36.3626.745700500052.00
Auraiya(UP)0.70-12.51.50750011500-
Utraula(UP)0.7016.671.30760011100-
Shahabad(Har)0.60-33.3312.3067006800-16.25
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)30.004185.71193.804250325026.87
Visnagar(Guj)2.50-2.503812--
Nimbahera(Raj)1.40-2.104500--
Kota(Raj)1.00NC75.8026003300-17.46
Thara(Guj)0.60-0.604630--
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC67.602900027900-12.12
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-5065.802850029500-17.39
Vadakkenchery(Ker)0.80-0.8031500--
Turmeric
Erode(TN)202.6764.612506.2159514966-6.19
Perundurai(TN)61.00916.67800.0058895400-6.06
Gundlupet(Kar)54.00-108.005950--
Jangipur(WB)48.50-2.02294.0069007045-
Salem(TN)6.60-95.01145.5064006760-20.99
Vishalpur(UP)2.401006.0091809005-
Faizabad(UP)2.00-4.0010200--11.30
Sultanpur(UP)1.00-2.0010700--
Coimbatore(TN)0.70NC5.6052505250-19.23
ChiliRed
Faizabad(UP)2.50-5.0014600-21.67
Vishalpur(UP)2.2083.336.801098513350-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC18.00153001910041.67
Published on March 20, 2020
