Spices Prices

as on : 26-03-2020 04:44:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC17.502850027000-8.06
Garlic
Gadaura(UP)198.0028185.71231.4055007200161.90
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)25.00-49.49220.0060006000200.00
Katwa(WB)3.50-56.2552.5010000650025.00
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC11.001060010600-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC17.102100021000-12.50
Vadhvan(Guj)0.70-502.1012501625-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC70.202900029000-12.12
Turmeric
Gundlupet(Kar)52.00-3.7212.0055005950-
Attur(TN)40.00-80.006200--
Coimbatore(TN)0.8014.297.2052505250-19.23
ChiliRed
Lingasugur(Kar)61.00-122.0012600-31.25
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC24.00153001530041.67
Published on March 26, 2020
spices and condiments