Spices Prices

as on : 27-03-2020 04:48:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC32.002750026500-6.78
Garlic
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.2015.7915.6565007000282.35
Gadaura(UP)1.00-99.49232.4055005500161.90
Nautnava(UP)1.00-505.0058005600-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC71.502900029000-12.12
Turmeric
Jangipur(WB)48.00NC486.0067406850-
Published on March 27, 2020
