Spices Prices

as on : 01-04-2020 03:27:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Gorakhpur(UP)150.0050526.0074507500-
Chorichora(UP)20.0042.8650.00750011410461.80
Devariya(UP)11.00-1256.2062406235345.71
Faizabad(UP)5.00233.3345.1073007000-
Allahabad(UP)1.50-5024.00720011000121.54
Auraiya(UP)0.60-14.292.1076007500-
Kasganj(UP)0.60-66.6711.9050005650426.32
Published on April 01, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments