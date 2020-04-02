Spices Prices

as on : 02-04-2020 03:41:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Mangalore(Kar)1.00-5027.002600026000-
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC34.002950028500NC
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)36.00-54.431379.00105001050013.51
DryChillies
Mangalore(Kar)20.0040046.001000011000-
Garlic
Gorakhpur(UP)200.0033.33726.0072007450-
Barhaj(UP)90.0028.571110.0059005900231.46
Bangalore(Kar)34.00-91.084540.00110008000528.57
Chorichora(UP)22.001072.0073507500450.56
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)18.00-10219.0077507500239.91
Devariya(UP)8.50-22.7364.7062806240348.57
Mehmoodabad(UP)4.50-1027.8058006000168.52
Ballia(UP)4.0033.3357.5075407500214.17
Davangere(Kar)3.00-3.005150--
Rasda(UP)3.002032.0074707470-
Sahiyapur(UP)2.2083.3325.5065006500242.11
Kosikalan(UP)2.0010085.0071007550139.86
Kopaganj(UP)2.00-5031.8074506100322.10
Barabanki(UP)1.905.5628.001025010250243.96
Azamgarh(UP)1.50-8562.2075106500275.50
Ajuha(UP)1.50NC15.0072007600260.00
Hardoi(UP)1.404051.0070508000-
Achalda(UP)1.202030.2076007600-
Chintamani(Kar)1.00-96.15107.00650010000-
Mangalore(Kar)1.00-91.6713.0080008000-
Nautnava(UP)1.00NC6.0057505800-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00NC9.00980010000390.00
Sultanpur(UP)1.00-33.3325.0071506750204.26
Vadhvan(Guj)0.90503.6047504000-
Unnao(UP)0.60-251.4059009550136.00
Turmeric
Jangipur(WB)48.00NC582.0066356740-
ChiliRed
Lingasugur(Kar)12.00-80.33146.00119501260037.36
Shimoga(Kar)1.00-506.002100017500-
Published on April 02, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments