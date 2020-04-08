Spices Prices

as on : 08-04-2020 03:02:19 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

Arrivals Price
Current%
Season cumulative
Modal Prev. Modal
Prev.Yr % change
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC36.002750028500-6.78
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)72.005.881250.0058506000228.65
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)19.70-28.36225.8042004500-23.64
Bahraich(UP)16.00966.6728.5070607180225.35
Jhansi(UP)8.006.6731.3074407450229.93
Barabanki(UP)7.50-16.6744.5065006200118.12
Milak(UP)6.002023.1062006225-
Mehmoodabad(UP)4.50-1037.3059005650173.15
Mathura(UP)3.80-572.2058005900205.26
Devariya(UP)3.50-12.572.2067806750384.29
Kopaganj(UP)3.206035.0070007450296.60
Ballia(UP)3.00-2560.5073607540206.67
Faizabad(UP)3.0010049.6070007000-
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-14.2991.505850600097.64
Rasda(UP)3.00NC38.0073307350-
Etawah(UP)2.50-16.67288.5065506550-
Gondal(UP)2.20-1220.3065006200-
Azamgarh(UP)2.0033.3365.7071007100255.00
Basti(UP)2.00-42.8642.0069006950263.16
Ghaziabad(UP)2.00-2.007500--
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-2052.0074007415199.60
Saharanpur(UP)2.0011.1131.7063506340149.02
Sehjanwa(UP)2.00-28.5733.1070006800231.75
Fatehpur(UP)1.90-36.6718.205000500040.85
Jaunpur(UP)1.50-16.6734.1074007400-
Ajuha(UP)1.502517.7069507050247.50
Balrampur(UP)1.502518.8068007000142.86
Hardoi(UP)1.507.1453.9069507150-
Chintamani(Kar)1.00NC109.00110007500-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-1.0013000--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC14.001260012600-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)1.00-85.0733.5045005000-
Gadaura(UP)1.00NC236.9075007500257.14
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-16.6727.7070007000268.42
Auraiya(UP)0.8014.293.6072007200-
Akbarpur(UP)0.80NC10.6070007000115.38
Kasganj(UP)0.70-12.513.4056005320489.47
Naanpara(UP)0.7016.676.2071807200212.17
Fatehabad(Har)0.60-258.0560006000-7.69
Banda(UP)0.60-62.54.0067006800-
Bindki(UP)0.60-767.9052609200121.94
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC67.802950029500-14.49
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC30.00173001730060.19
Published on April 08, 2020
