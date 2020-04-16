Spices Prices

as on : 16-04-2020 03:29:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Somvarpet(Kar)3.00-25123.0027500310005.77
CorrianderSeed
Mumbai(Mah)16.00-67.35904.00140001400016.67
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Mumbai(Mah)35.00-5.41357.001900021000-17.39
Merta City(Raj)24.70-71.9013900--
Thara(Guj)15.84-78170.101211012500-15.39
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.40-46.154.001180010700-1.67
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)72.002.861392.0061256100244.10
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)47.00-52.006000--
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00-88.64971.0060507100-
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)20.0011.11239.0069507750204.82
Lucknow(UP)11.00-75236.5066006800106.25
Barabanki(UP)8.006.6752.5066406500122.82
Aurangabad(Mah)7.0060044.00215017500-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)5.00-5.009500-111.11
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)5.00-52.006000--
Faizabad(UP)5.0066.6754.6068007000-
Ghaziabad(UP)5.001507.0072007500-
Jhansi(UP)5.00-37.536.3075407440229.98
Milak(UP)5.00-16.6728.1062006200-
Azamgarh(UP)4.5012570.2064507100222.50
Aurangabad(Mah)3.0020044.00575017500-
Mirzapur(UP)3.005055.0071507400189.47
Mehmoodabad(UP)3.00-33.3340.3061605900185.19
Mathura(UP)2.80-26.3275.0058005800205.26
Kosikalan(UP)2.70-1094.205900585099.32
Palwal(Har)2.50-2.507500-78.57
Etawah(UP)2.50NC291.0065006550-
Robertsganj(UP)2.50212.517.1070007250206.35
Lakhimpur(UP)2.50108.3369.4061506100197.10
Saharanpur(UP)2.502534.2065256350155.88
Bharthna(UP)2.50-16.6731.0062506250681.25
Sultanpur(UP)2.0010027.0071307150203.40
Agra(UP)2.00-75120.505850590060.27
Hardoi(UP)2.0033.3355.9066006950-
Rasda(UP)2.00-33.3340.0069707330-
Gondal(UP)1.60-27.2721.9068006500-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.60166.6711.2062407000212.00
Ajuha(UP)1.606.6719.3065006950225.00
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50509.5070507010147.37
Dadri(UP)1.505038.0067306200-
Chorichora(UP)1.50-9498.5060707050354.68
Sahiyapur(UP)1.404029.1064007000236.84
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6728.4061406115226.60
Rudauli(UP)1.40405.6072507200-
Balrampur(UP)1.20-2020.0076006800192.31
Akbarpur(UP)1.1037.511.7071007000118.46
Chintamani(Kar)1.00NC110.00900011000-
Doddaballa Pur(Kar)1.00-1.009500--
Gowribidanoor(Kar)1.00-1.0014500--
Shimoga(Kar)1.00-1.0011500--
Satara(Mah)1.00-11.003000--36.84
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC34.0045003700-29.69
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.00-58.33117.8075003000257.14
Basti(UP)1.00-5043.0063006900231.58
Gadaura(UP)1.00NC237.9076007500322.22
Jasra(UP)1.00-1.006450--
Meerut(UP)1.00-1.006750-154.72
Partaval(UP)1.00NC5.10625010150247.22
Shamli(UP)1.00-9.099.4065356280-
Paliakala(UP)0.90NC12.0061709060-
Haathras(UP)0.80-201.80670010000252.63
Utraula(UP)0.8033.332.7068007400-
Naanpara(UP)0.8014.297.0070007180204.35
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.70NC17.6580008000370.59
Fatehabad(Har)0.7016.678.7550006000-23.08
Bahraich(UP)0.70-95.6229.2070107060223.04
Kasganj(UP)0.70NC14.1060205600533.68
Maigalganj(UP)0.70-509.3061006760-
Shahabad(Har)0.60-14.2914.2075007800-6.25
Bareilly(UP)0.60-86.6726.6062306300256.00
Etah(UP)0.60-70142.1060005200380.00
MethiSeeds
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-93.1171.0075007500-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC75.402900028000-11.59
Turmeric
Mumbai(Mah)21.00600137.001000010000-25.93
Kollegal(Kar)18.00-36.005500--
Gundlupet(Kar)12.00-72.09322.0062005400-
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)55.00685.71808.00200001700025.00
Shimoga(Kar)1.00NC8.001850021000-

