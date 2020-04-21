Spices Prices

as on : 21-04-2020 04:33:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)43.0022.86130.002550030000-
Moodigere(Kar)21.00200065.0026030252754.12
Somvarpet(Kar)12.00300135.00290002750011.54
Koppa(Kar)8.00-8.0025000--
Sakaleshpura(Kar)2.00-2.0020000--
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)188.00422.221567.00108501050017.30
Baran(Raj)16.00-48.005250--
Shimoga(Kar)3.002004.0079009000-
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Thara(Guj)32.28103.79202.381218812110-14.84
Beawar(Raj)18.20468.7521.401300011500-8.77
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)2.80-2.8011488--
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)127.001311.11174.00130001325040.54
Gadag(Kar)12.00-12.009025--
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)133.00291.184673.001200011000585.71
Barhaj(UP)84.0016.671476.0060006125237.08
Ashta(MP)59.50-59.503700--
Gundlupet(Kar)32.00-32.002000--
Gorakhpur(UP)32.00281003.0058006050-
Lucknow(UP)29.00163.64265.506000660087.50
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)21.0032074.0060006000-
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)20.00NC259.0070006950207.02
Shivpuri(F&V)(MP)15.00-15.003050--
Parimpore(JK)9.00-9.0010500-176.32
Barabanki(UP)8.202.560.7060006640101.34
Etawah(UP)8.00220299.0058006500-
Kopaganj(UP)6.0087.541.0064007000262.61
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)5.00NC10.00100009500122.22
Davangere(Kar)5.0066.678.0060005150-
Jhansi(UP)4.50-1040.8064757540183.37
Tumkur(Kar)4.00-4.008000--
Ballia(UP)4.0033.3364.5070257360192.71
Bharthna(UP)4.006035.0057006250612.50
Katwa(WB)3.60-1060.1090001000012.50
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-22.2273.7062256450211.25
Milak(UP)3.20-3631.3062406200-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)3.1021036.6038004500-
Chickkaballapura(Kar)3.00-3.002550--
Kosikalan(UP)3.0011.1197.205830590096.96
Ghiraur(UP)3.0015091.4059009200521.05
Rasda(UP)3.005043.0070006970-
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.80-6.6743.1061206160183.33
Mathura(UP)2.60-7.1477.6058005800205.26
Gondal(UP)2.5056.2524.4062006800-
Basti(UP)2.5015045.5060806300220.00
Meerut(UP)2.501503.5065006750145.28
Devariya(UP)2.50-28.5774.7060706780333.57
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)2.20120120.0060007500185.71
Hardoi(UP)2.201058.1066006600-
Chickkaballapura(Kar)2.00-2.0011500--
Allahabad(UP)2.00NC28.0069006200112.31
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-33.3357.0069007150179.35
Nautnava(UP)2.001008.0063505750-
Sehjanwa(UP)2.00NC35.1061267000190.33
Robertsganj(UP)1.80-2818.9068757000200.88
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.7515019.4050008000194.12
Rudauli(UP)1.6014.297.2063007250-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC11.0071107050149.47
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-21.0519.705080500043.10
Lakhimpur(UP)1.50-4070.9061506150197.10
Vishalpur(UP)1.50-1.506150-228.00
Chorichora(UP)1.50NC100.0059006070341.95
Partaval(UP)1.30306.4061006250238.89
Golagokarnath(UP)1.30-7.1429.7061606140227.66
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2520.5064006500220.00
Balrampur(UP)1.20NC21.2070007600169.23
Akbarpur(UP)1.209.0912.9066007100103.08
Fatehabad(Har)1.0042.869.7550005000-23.08
Haveri(Kar)1.00-1.0010500--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC15.001360012600-
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC35.0037504500-41.41
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)1.00-8074.0050006000-
Jaunpur(UP)1.00-33.3335.1068507400-
Raibareilly(UP)1.002512.3061506000241.67
Unnao(UP)1.00253.2062006500148.00
Sultanpur(UP)1.00-5028.0069007130193.62
Saharanpur(UP)1.00-6035.2066806525161.96
Dadri(UP)1.00-33.3339.0067506730-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90-43.7512.1060806240204.00
Naanpara(UP)0.9012.57.9065007000182.61
Shamli(UP)0.80-2010.2065906535-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.80-203.0070007300-
Paliakala(UP)0.80-11.1112.8061706170-
Firozepur City(Pun)0.70-12.59.8041006300-53.41
Maigalganj(UP)0.70NC10.0061006100-
Nabha(Pun)0.60-2525.805000830085.19
Nabha(Pun)0.60-2525.8067008300148.15
Gadaura(UP)0.60-40238.5075007600316.67
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)41.00485.71351.0067506750-6.25
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)32.30-32.304045--
Shimoga(Kar)5.004006.0038505250-
Thara(Guj)0.90501.5038404630-
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)1.00NC50.502775027750-5.93
Soanf
Thara(Guj)8.00-8.004950--
Turmeric
Gundlupet(Kar)89.00641.67500.0060006200-
Omalur(TN)30.24-60.486700--
Gokak(Kar)20.00-40.005800--
Salem(TN)16.35147.73178.2067006400-17.28
Bangalore(Kar)10.0015042.0085009250-10.53
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC32.00171001730058.33
Published on April 21, 2020
