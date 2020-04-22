Spices Prices

as on : 22-04-2020 03:23:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)39.00-9.3169.002700025500-
Somvarpet(Kar)1.00-91.67136.0027000290003.85
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC37.002750027500-6.78
CorrianderSeed
Narsinghgarh(MP)1.20-9.505800-28.89
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Thara(Guj)30.96-4.09233.341235812188-13.65
Beawar(Raj)13.60-25.2735.001350013000-5.26
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.50-61.546.001151812200-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.90-35.714.901150011800-4.17
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)369.00177.445042.001175012000571.43
Gorakhpur(UP)28.00-12.51031.0059005800-
Lucknow(UP)25.00-13.79290.506000600087.50
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)22.2012.69248.0036004200-34.55
Shivpuri(F&V)(MP)21.4042.6736.4035473050-
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)19.00-5278.0069507000204.82
Narsinghgarh(MP)18.40534.4822.1045003400181.25
Tumkur(Kar)8.0010012.00100008000-
Barabanki(UP)7.40-9.7668.1062506000109.73
Etawah(UP)6.00-25305.0058005800-
Ghaziabad(UP)6.002013.0075007200-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)4.9058.0641.5030003800-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)4.50-1014.50900010000100.00
Parimpore(JK)4.50-5013.501250010500228.95
Santhesargur(Kar)4.00-4.008900--
Gadaura(UP)4.00566.67242.5075007500316.67
Mirzapur(UP)3.507560.5070006900183.40
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.5016.6739.5062457250-
Milak(UP)3.509.3834.8062506240-
Katwa(WB)3.20-11.1163.309000900012.50
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-14.2976.7060506225202.50
Ballia(UP)3.00-2567.5070407025193.33
Mehmoodabad(UP)3.007.1446.1060306120179.17
Gondal(UP)2.801227.2058006200-
Mathura(UP)2.807.6980.4060005800215.79
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-16.6799.705850583097.64
Lakhimpur(UP)2.5066.6773.4061306150196.14
Sehjanwa(UP)2.502537.6060006126184.36
Rasda(UP)2.50-16.6745.5070207000-
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.2327.4321.6370005000311.76
Devariya(UP)2.20-1276.9060456070331.79
Basti(UP)2.00-2047.5060806080220.00
Bijnaur(UP)2.0066.675.2060258475-
Meerut(UP)2.00-205.5065706500147.92
Faizabad(UP)1.50-7056.1060006800-
Robertsganj(UP)1.50-16.6720.4069006875201.97
Sultanpur(UP)1.505029.5068756900192.55
Ajuha(UP)1.502522.0064006400220.00
Rudauli(UP)1.50-6.258.7062506300-
Fatehabad(Har)1.202010.9550005000-23.08
Firozepur City(Pun)1.2071.4311.0037504100-57.39
Unnao(UP)1.20204.4061506200146.00
Saharanpur(UP)1.202036.4065206680155.69
Solan(HP)1.00-27.608000--
Gowribidanoor(Kar)1.00NC2.001100014500-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00-1.009000--
Hospet(Kar)1.00-1.004000--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC16.001360013600-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50143.0023502350-27.69
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-33.3312.0071257110150.00
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.3320.705100508043.66
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC13.3061506150241.67
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6732.4066007200-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-28.5730.1061006400221.05
Partaval(UP)1.00-23.087.4060006100233.33
Balrampur(UP)1.00-16.6722.2070007000169.23
Shamli(UP)1.002511.2065806590-
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-16.6713.906200660090.77
Paliakala(UP)1.002513.8061506170-
Haathras(UP)0.80NC2.6067006700252.63
Maigalganj(UP)0.70NC10.7061006100-
Naanpara(UP)0.70-22.228.6065006500182.61
Vadhvan(Guj)0.60-14.294.9075004750-
Kasganj(UP)0.60-14.2914.7059206020523.16
Utraula(UP)0.60-253.3065006800-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC76.702900029000-11.59
Turmeric
Gundlupet(Kar)82.00-7.87664.0059506000-
Perundurai(TN)15.00-75.41830.0058555889-4.00
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC34.00171001710058.33
Published on April 22, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments