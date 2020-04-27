Spices Prices

as on : 27-04-2020 12:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Somvarpet(Kar)25.002400161.00315002700021.15
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC38.002750027500-3.51
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.5066.676.401130011500-28.48
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)75.00-10.711551.0061756000190.59
Nautnava(UP)20.0090028.0063506350-
Lucknow(UP)20.00-20310.505700600062.86
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)14.00211.1128.5010000900060.00
Tumkur(Kar)7.00-12.519.00600010000-
Milak(UP)5.2048.5740.0063206250-
Asansol(WB)4.2040112.9287008500-7.45
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00-33.3317.0072007500-
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.00-14.2942.5062306245-
Jaunpur(UP)2.00-2.006950--
Balrampur(UP)2.0010024.2065007000150.00
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.66-25.5623.2970007000NC
Ajuha(UP)1.50NC23.5063006400113.56
Firozepur City(Pun)1.20NC13.0042503750-51.70
Fatehpur(UP)1.202021.90515051004.67
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC36.0035003750-46.15
Sultanpur(Pun)1.00-504.0055002500-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0011.1113.1059506080159.83
Firozepur City(Pun)0.80-33.3313.0065003750-26.14
Suratgarh(Raj)0.80-0.806200--
Turmeric
Morshi(Mah)3.00-6.00910--
Published on April 27, 2020
