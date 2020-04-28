Spices Prices

as on : 28-04-2020 03:41:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)70.00-6.671621.0061756175190.59
Lucknow(UP)25.0025335.505800570065.71
Tumkur(Kar)8.0014.2927.0060006000-
Milak(UP)4.80-7.6944.8063006320-
Firozepur City(Pun)1.70112.515.4072506500-17.61
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC37.0040003500-38.46
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.95-42.7724.2470007000NC
Firozepur City(Pun)0.70-12.515.4045006500-48.86
Suratgarh(Raj)0.70-12.51.5062006200-
Published on April 28, 2020
