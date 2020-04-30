Spices Prices

as on : 30-04-2020 01:55:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)126.00162.5343.002800025000-
Somvarpet(Kar)64.00255.56243.0027500307325.77
Sakaleshpura(Kar)59.00883.3367.002519229074-
Moodigere(Kar)12.00-42.8677.00285442603014.18
Madikeri(Kar)4.00-4.0026059--
Chikkamagalore(Kar)1.00-127.0024759--
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC40.002850028500NC
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)276.20-32.91007.1053505125-20.74
Amreli(Guj)9.60-44.1927.5051255205-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.40404.2051555130-22.54
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rapar(Guj)18.50927.7820.301280014500-
Amreli(Guj)8.1017014.701210011655-
Vankaner(Guj)5.3016529.701137511500-11.82
Beawar(Raj)4.80-47.8349.001200013000-14.29
DryChillies
Tumkur(Kar)17.00160018.001750020000-
Dahod(Guj)7.20-13.2582.30175001750052.17
Garlic
Jamnagar(Guj)462.00-53.981466.0037388150333.14
Barhaj(UP)68.00-8.111763.0062006175191.76
Parimpore(JK)36.0010067.501050011500176.32
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)11.00NC50.50105001050068.00
Azamgarh(UP)7.5015084.2060006050166.67
Ghaziabad(UP)6.002028.0070007000-
Ballia(UP)5.00-16.6778.5068506840153.70
Lakhimpur(UP)5.002582.4058005810169.77
Asansol(WB)4.8014.29117.7287008700-7.45
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)3.6565.1630.1055007000-21.43
Mirzapur(UP)3.50133.3365.5068507040120.97
Hardoi(UP)2.801263.4057505800-
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.60451.205700581065.22
Basti(UP)2.50-16.6753.0059905970166.22
Gadaura(UP)2.50-16.67248.0075007500257.14
Gondal(UP)2.4014.2931.7055005500-
Ajuha(UP)1.802025.3061006300106.78
Balrampur(UP)1.502526.9062006200138.46
Rudauli(UP)1.5015.3811.5058005850-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.407.6931.1058106160190.50
Shamli(UP)1.308.3313.7065106510132.50
Paliakala(UP)1.308.3316.3058205825-
Vadhvan(Guj)1.201006.1077507500-
Achalda(UP)1.202034.6060006000-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC2.0090009000-
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC39.0037503750-42.31
Sultanpur(UP)1.00NC31.5065006620100.00
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-2013.9060005950162.01
Akbarpur(UP)0.80-2015.706000588062.16
Jasra(UP)0.70-301.7058006450-
Sandila(UP)0.70-10.305800--
Faizabad(UP)0.60-6056.7060006000-
Robertsganj(UP)0.60-5022.2068256810127.50
Haathras(UP)0.60-253.2061006700221.05
Utraula(UP)0.60-14.294.6058505900-
Gopiganj(UP)0.60-2.605250-275.00
Naanpara(UP)0.60-4010.2062506200177.78
Naraingarh(Har)0.58-10.7711.8775006000-6.25
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC79.302900029000-12.12
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)96.84-96.844850--
Turmeric
Gundlupet(Kar)73.00265850.0058504650-
Kollegal(Kar)13.00-31.58100.0054005950-
ChiliRed
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.70NC5.60153002070045.71
Published on April 30, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments