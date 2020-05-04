Spices Prices

as on : 04-05-2020 12:10:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Somvarpet(Kar)2.00-96.88245.0027000275003.85
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)55.00-19.121818.0062506200194.12
Tumkur(Kar)8.00-2045.0080006000-
Azamgarh(UP)5.00-33.3389.2060506000168.89
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00-16.6733.0065007000-
Milak(UP)4.50-2.1753.9063706300-
Asansol(WB)4.50-6.25122.2287008700-7.45
Basti(UP)4.006057.0059005990162.22
Allahabad(UP)3.005031.0056156900100.54
Nautnava(UP)2.00NC32.0063506350-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.407515.3059006000157.64
Shahganj(UP)1.40133.332.8068509910280.56
Achalda(UP)1.20NC35.8060206000-
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC40.0035003750-46.15
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.75-79.4530.85750055007.14
Published on May 04, 2020
spices and condiments