Spices Prices

as on : 05-05-2020 03:02:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)12.00-90.48355.003070028000-
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC28.202700027000-6.90
CorrianderSeed
Halvad(Guj)89.7060.35693.46500052502.04
Amreli(Guj)2.80-70.8330.3050455125-
Bhanvad(Guj)1.0066.678.004500500020.00
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Thara(Guj)47.6453.88280.981260212358-15.29
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)43.10-68.77791.501150013250-29.66
Halvad(Guj)36.80-90.01594.141280012375-6.91
Vankaner(Guj)25.50381.1355.201240011375-3.88
Amreli(Guj)13.2062.9627.901223012100-
Mathania(Raj)9.70-9.7011500--
Beawar(Raj)2.70-43.7551.701275012000-8.93
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.80208.201150011300-27.22
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.6287.621096211518-25.36
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC7.50105009500-8.70
DryChillies
Sindhanur(Kar)15.00-65.12115.0070005100NC
Garlic
Jamnagar(Guj)1559.00237.453025.0041753738383.78
Barhaj(UP)50.00-9.091868.0062506250194.12
Lucknow(UP)29.00NC393.505750580064.29
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)20.005.26298.006350695082.47
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)9.00-18.1859.50100001050060.00
Kopaganj(UP)8.0014.2956.0060006300172.73
Tumkur(Kar)7.00-12.552.0075008000-
Azamgarh(UP)7.004096.2060406050168.44
Lakhimpur(UP)7.004089.4057005800165.12
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.40481.8258.50830010000315.00
Ghiraur(UP)6.0010097.4059005900521.05
Bharthna(UP)5.002540.0053005700562.50
Asansol(WB)5.0011.11127.2287008700-7.45
Basti(UP)4.5012.561.5059255900163.33
Katwa(WB)4.5040.6267.8090009000-2.17
Milak(UP)4.20-6.6758.1063806370-
Ballia(UP)4.00-2082.5068506850153.70
Allahabad(UP)3.5016.6734.5056005615100.00
Hardoi(UP)3.502566.9057705750-
Meerut(UP)3.0010010.0065106550145.66
Mathura(UP)2.90-3.3386.3059005800210.53
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.807.6954.005710570065.51
Gondal(UP)2.504.1734.2055005500-
Gadaura(UP)2.50NC250.5077007500266.67
Sehjanwa(UP)2.50NC40.1059006000179.62
Shahjahanpur(UP)2.40-2044.9062956230-
Kosikalan(UP)2.20-12104.406000595093.55
Chandausi(UP)2.00-2055.5060256290-
Devariya(UP)2.00-9.0978.9060206045156.17
Rasda(UP)2.00-2050.0068306825-
Ajuha(UP)1.80NC27.1059006100100.00
Sahiyapur(UP)1.707031.8060006100169.66
Maigalganj(UP)1.5066.6713.1056505750-
Balrampur(UP)1.50NC28.4062006200138.46
Barabanki(UP)1.50-78.5776.605850580080.00
Shamli(UP)1.5015.3815.2065156510132.68
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.1432.6057155810185.75
Chorichora(UP)1.5087.5102.3057006015326.97
Saharanpur(UP)1.40-56.2541.0065006520120.34
Mandi(Mandi)(HP)1.30-1.307500--
Partaval(UP)1.30NC10.0059855985232.50
Paliakala(UP)1.30NC17.6057205820-
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.206032.058000750014.29
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-14.2916.5059405900159.39
Achalda(UP)1.20NC37.0060506020-
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC3.0097009000-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC2.00900013000-
Hospet(Kar)1.00NC2.0028004000-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC144.0022502350-30.77
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC41.0033503500-48.46
Kasganj(UP)1.0066.6716.3058405960164.25
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC19.8065106525119.93
Robertsganj(UP)1.0066.6723.2066006825120.00
Sultanpur(UP)1.00NC32.505700650075.38
Fatehabad(Har)0.80NC12.5550005000-23.08
Suratgarh(Raj)0.8033.332.9054806240-
Utraula(UP)0.8033.335.4056005850-
Dadri(UP)0.80-2039.8063006750-
Solan(HP)0.60-4028.2070008000-
Jasra(UP)0.60-14.292.3058005800-
Naanpara(UP)0.60NC10.8063006250180.00
MethiSeeds
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.70346.6739.1038003900-15.56
Amreli(Guj)3.30-3.303275--
Thara(Guj)1.1022.222.6040183840-
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)2.0010052.502775027750-5.93
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC80.602900029000-12.12
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC68.803250029500-2.99
Soanf
Thara(Guj)37.40367.545.4048424950-43.04
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.5020.3725.1054006600-16.92
Turmeric
Gundlupet(Kar)21.00-71.23892.0059005850-
Salem(TN)17.708.26213.6065456700-23.45
Kollegal(Kar)14.007.69128.0056005400-
Published on May 05, 2020
