Spices Prices

as on : 11-05-2020 12:11:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)45.00-101913.0063006250181.25
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)14.0016.6785.5090001000044.00
Ghaziabad(UP)12.0030048.0066506600-
Azamgarh(UP)8.50-15114.705950600085.94
Tumkur(Kar)7.00NC59.0065007500-
Asansol(WB)4.80NC136.8287008750-8.42
Gadaura(UP)4.0060254.5075007700257.14
Allahabad(UP)3.50NC38.0056005600100.00
Basti(UP)3.00NC67.5058805900161.33
Gondal(UP)2.20-1236.4055005500-
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.20-21.4356.205750571066.67
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3330.4062006200138.46
Shamli(UP)1.50NC16.7065006515132.14
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6734.0057605715129.48
Soharatgarh(UP)1.10-15.3818.905700577553.23
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC146.0022503400-30.77
Teliamura(Tri)1.00NC5.00120009000100.00
Lalganj(UP)1.00-503.0059006000-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6739.2060006000-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-2023.705600522513.82
Unnao(UP)0.80-33.336.4057505700130.00
Akbarpur(UP)0.80NC16.505600600051.35
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60-404.5045006000-
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC70.803150031500-5.97
Published on May 11, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments