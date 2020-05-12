Spices Prices

as on : 12-05-2020 12:10:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CorrianderSeed
Dhoraji(Guj)1.20-14.295.4049055155-26.30
Garlic
Parimpore(JK)18.00-5085.50950010500150.00
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)11.00-21.4396.509500900052.00
Tumkur(Kar)8.0014.2967.0060006500-
Asansol(WB)4.56-5141.3887008700-8.42
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.50-87.9391.0083008300315.00
Sehjanwa(UP)3.504043.6050005900136.97
Allahabad(UP)3.00-14.2941.0056505600101.79
Lakhimpur(UP)3.00-57.1492.405750570093.60
Soharatgarh(UP)1.209.0920.105680570052.69
Achalda(UP)1.00NC40.2058006000-
MethiSeeds
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.50-62.6941.6037503800-16.67
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC81.902900029000-12.12
Turmeric
Erode(TN)65.65-10.743193.5956865794-7.14
Perundurai(TN)8.00-81.82968.0055195700-14.34
Published on May 12, 2020
