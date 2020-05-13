Spices Prices

as on : 13-05-2020 12:34:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)64.00236.84438.003150028000-
Madikeri(Kar)44.00100048.002750826059-
Somvarpet(Kar)15.0087.5268.002550030349-1.92
CorrianderSeed
Dhoraji(Guj)3.10158.338.5046304905-30.43
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Halvad(Guj)70.6091.85664.741215012800-19.54
DryChillies
Sindhanur(Kar)14.00-50157.008000700014.29
Dahod(Guj)8.501.1999.20180001800056.52
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)129.00104.765234.00950010750442.86
Barhaj(UP)43.00-4.441956.0063506300183.48
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)35.0075333.005700635063.79
Lucknow(UP)26.004444.505600575060.00
Gundlupet(Kar)22.00-15.3880.0020002000-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)11.00NC107.509700950055.20
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)10.0090084.0060005000-
Tumkur(Kar)9.0012.576.0065006000-
Azamgarh(UP)8.00-5.88122.705800595081.25
Ghaziabad(UP)8.00-33.3356.0066506650-
Asansol(WB)4.805.26146.1887008700-8.42
Basti(UP)4.0033.3371.5058005880157.78
Lakhimpur(UP)4.0033.3396.405700575091.92
Milak(UP)3.80-9.5261.9064006380-
Allahabad(UP)3.5016.6744.5056005650100.00
Sehjanwa(UP)3.00-14.2946.6050005000136.97
Jaunpur(UP)2.9061.116.7061006800-
Gondal(UP)2.409.0938.8055005500-
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-33.33109.405800600087.10
Rasda(UP)2.00NC52.0068006830-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.70-57.510.7045005000-
Balrampur(UP)1.50-2531.9062006200138.46
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC5.0090009000-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC4.0065004000-
Suratgarh(Raj)1.0066.675.5048004500-
Maigalganj(UP)1.00-33.3314.1056505650-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC41.2059005800-
Akbarpur(UP)1.002517.505650560052.70
Lalganj(UP)0.90-103.9059005900-
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.83-30.8332.888000800014.29
Fatehabad(Har)0.75-6.2513.3045005000-30.77
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC83.202900029000-12.12
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)61.20-0.81219.7441254550-28.26
Turmeric
Gundlupet(Kar)124.00552.631178.0050006100-
Kollegal(Kar)87.00770322.0045005200-
Hingoli(Mah)82.00-164.004970--
Perundurai(TN)32.003001032.0055695519-13.57
Published on May 13, 2020
