Spices Prices

as on : 14-05-2020 12:33:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)58.00-9.38496.002800031500-
Somvarpet(Kar)11.00-26.67279.0027104255004.25
Madikeri(Kar)4.00-90.9152.003030027508-
CorrianderSeed
Halvad(Guj)158.28264.7895.14500052502.04
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)22.00-23.007750--
Khujner(MP)1.80-1.804400--12.00
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)0.80-33.332.0042054055-
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Halvad(Guj)27.20-61.47691.941240012150-17.88
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)14.70137.129.601254511105-11.69
DryChillies
Sindhanur(Kar)22.0057.14179.0070008000NC
Dahod(Guj)13.1054.12112.30180001800056.52
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)47.009.32003.0063506350183.48
Gundlupet(Kar)46.00109.09126.0018002000-
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)28.50-18.57361.505680570063.22
Shajapur(F&V)(MP)20.10-20.103000-NC
Ghaziabad(UP)15.0087.571.0066006650-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)12.009.09119.508200970031.20
Asansol(WB)5.208.33151.3876008700-20.00
Arakalgud(Kar)5.00-95.8124.00700011100-
Lakhimpur(UP)5.0025101.405650570090.24
Basti(UP)4.5012.576.0058005800157.78
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.705.7194.7083508300317.50
Gadaura(UP)3.50-12.5258.0075007500257.14
Milak(UP)3.50-7.8965.4063806400-
Solan(HP)3.0040031.2060007000-
Davangere(Kar)3.00-4011.0026006000-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)3.00-11.006000--
Gondal(UP)2.8016.6741.6055005500-
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.50-3.8515.50110001100046.67
Balrampur(UP)1.40-6.6733.3062006200138.46
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40NC35.4056605760125.50
Maigalganj(UP)1.303015.4055805650-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.308.3321.405650568051.88
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.20-29.4111.9045004500-
Achalda(UP)1.202042.4059005900-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-29.4133.0059006000165.17
Barabanki(UP)1.20-2077.805800585078.46
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC6.0090009000-
Shamli(UP)0.90-4017.6065106500132.50
Suratgarh(Raj)0.80-206.3038004800-
Vadhvan(Guj)0.60-506.7077507750-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC84.502900029000-12.12
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)84.7638.5304.5041254125-28.26
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)6.20-6.204145--30.97
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)34.006.251100.0054695569-15.12
Kollegal(Kar)12.00-86.21346.0059004500-
Gundlupet(Kar)8.00-93.551194.0063005000-
ChiliRed
Malur(Kar)1.00-2.0010000-40.02
Published on May 14, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments