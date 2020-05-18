Spices Prices

as on : 18-05-2020 12:52:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)11.00-81.03507.002800028000-
Sakaleshpura(Kar)3.00-94.9270.002250025192-
CorrianderSeed
Dhoraji(Guj)1.20-61.299.7047804630-28.17
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)251.0094.575485.0097509500457.14
Barhaj(UP)50.006.382053.0059006350163.39
Etah(UP)28.00833.33174.005400550038.46
Lucknow(UP)27.505.77472.005600560060.00
Parimpore(JK)18.00NC103.5090009500136.84
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)12.00NC131.508500820036.00
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)10.00-60230.0045006000125.00
Ghaziabad(UP)9.00-4080.0066506600-
Tumkur(Kar)7.00-22.2283.0060006500-
Azamgarh(UP)7.00-12.5129.705775580080.47
Pulpally(Ker)5.00400151.0022502250-30.77
Ashta(MP)5.00-90114.5036003700-
Basti(UP)4.00-11.1180.0057805800156.89
Jaunpur(UP)4.0037.9310.7054506100-
Hardoi(UP)4.0014.2970.9057405770-
Asansol(WB)3.89-25.19155.2772007600-24.21
Mirzapur(UP)3.50NC69.005600685080.65
Milak(UP)3.20-8.5768.6063506380-
Allahabad(UP)3.00-14.2947.5056255600100.89
Gondal(UP)2.50-10.7144.1055005500-
Shahjahanpur(UP)2.504.1747.4063006295-
Maigalganj(UP)1.5015.3816.9055805580-
Balrampur(UP)1.507.1434.8060006200130.77
Sehjanwa(UP)1.50-5048.1059005000179.62
Sahiyapur(UP)1.308.3334.3058005900160.67
Rudauli(UP)1.30-13.3314.3056505850-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.20NC13.1050004500-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC43.6058005900-
Ajuha(UP)1.20-4030.305800590096.61
Akbarpur(UP)1.202018.705250565041.89
Shahganj(UP)1.20-14.294.0054806850204.44
Teliamura(Tri)1.00NC6.001200012000100.00
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-23.0822.405785565055.51
Fatehabad(Har)0.902015.008500450030.77
Jalore(Raj)0.85-41.38902.304700930023.68
Fatehabad(Har)0.806.6715.0045004500-30.77
Pathankot(Pun)0.80-0.806500--
Fatehpur(UP)0.80NC24.505850560018.90
Dadri(UP)0.80NC40.6063606300-
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60-256.9047003800-
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC71.803150031500-5.97
Manathavady(Ker)0.75-98.3349.702900029000-10.77
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)73.40-13.4377.9041504125-27.83
Dhansura(Guj)1.50-1.504250--47.04
Turmeric
Erode(TN)126.7493.053447.0750155686-18.10
Perundurai(TN)19.00-44.121138.0056175469-12.82
Kollegal(Kar)8.00-33.33362.0052005900-
Gundlupet(Kar)3.00-62.51200.0051006300-
Published on May 18, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments