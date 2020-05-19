Spices Prices

as on : 19-05-2020 11:27:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)56.00122109.0059005900163.39
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)10.00-16.67141.509000850044.00
Tumkur(Kar)7.00NC90.0060006000-
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00-33.3386.0066006650-
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.002050.4062906300-
Milak(UP)3.00-6.2571.6063606350-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.90-21.6297.6083008350315.00
Soharatgarh(UP)1.202023.605770578555.11
Shamli(UP)1.1022.2218.7065206510132.86
Jalore(Raj)1.0422.35903.345500470044.74
Hamirpur(Nadaun)(HP)1.00-1.007500--
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-80152.0022502250-30.77
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-2525.105900585019.92
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC72.803150031500-5.97
Manathavady(Ker)0.70-6.6750.403000029000-7.69
Turmeric
Erode(TN)49.25-61.143545.5753885015-12.00
Perundurai(TN)19.00NC1176.0050195617-22.10
Published on May 19, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments