Spices Prices

as on : 20-05-2020 11:56:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)53.00-5.362162.0059005900163.39
Tumkur(Kar)8.0014.2998.0060006000-
Lakhimpur(UP)7.0040108.405580565087.88
Milak(UP)3.5016.6775.1063656360-
Shahjahanpur(UP)2.80-6.6753.2063006290-
Maigalganj(UP)1.30-13.3318.2055405580-
Jalore(Raj)1.2924.04904.634200550010.53
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC20.806520651051.63
Fatehpur(UP)0.905026.006000590025.00
Kullu(HP)0.60-0.603500--
Pepperungarbled
Manathavady(Ker)0.70NC51.103000030000-7.69
Turmeric
Erode(TN)59.0419.883663.6553045388-14.16
Perundurai(TN)39.00105.261254.0052695019-18.22
Published on May 20, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
