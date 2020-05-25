Spices Prices

as on : 25-05-2020 01:05:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CorrianderSeed
Aklera(Raj)6.00-2521.2052505600-
DryChillies
Dahod(Guj)3.50-73.28115.80180001800050.00
Garlic
Lucknow(UP)32.0016.36504.005625560060.71
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)26.00160110.0060006000-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)12.00NC165.50750090007.14
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00-50104.0066006550-
Asansol(WB)4.002.83159.2756007200-47.17
Basti(UP)3.00-33.3387.505700570040.74
Devariya(UP)2.502586.4056805700141.70
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100154.0022502250-46.43
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0066.6737.505750575041.10
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.30NC35.488000750014.29
Jalore(Raj)1.20-6.98905.834500420018.42
Tumkur(Kar)1.00-85.71106.0075006000-
Sultanpur(Pun)1.00NC5.0020005500-
Dadri(UP)1.002541.6063706360-
Vadhvan(Guj)0.90507.6080007750-
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60-408.5048004000-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC87.102800028000-17.16
Manathavady(Ker)0.60-14.2952.403000030000-7.69
Turmeric
Gundlupet(Kar)13.00333.331226.0062505100-
Published on May 25, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments