Spices Prices

as on : 01-06-2020 03:41:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)56.003.7643.003000028000-
Somvarpet(Kar)7.00-41.67304.00290003130011.54
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC29.002800027000-3.45
DryChillies
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)1.00-92.8619.00971112500-
Garlic
Arakalgud(Kar)135.00-39.46482.001020011000-
Lucknow(UP)29.00-3.33563.005600570060.00
Pune(Mah)26.00-70.114040.005250300075.00
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)25.00-3.85135.0065006000-
Holenarsipura(Kar)10.00-10.0010000--
Kopaganj(UP)7.00-12.563.0058006000163.64
Etawah(UP)6.50-13.33325.0054505450-
Chandausi(UP)5.002564.5062306200-
Tumkur(Kar)4.00300110.0083007500-
Chorichora(UP)4.00-71.43120.3057605660331.46
Milak(UP)4.0033.3385.9063406325-
Robertsganj(UP)3.202831.405400545042.11
Barabanki(UP)3.0036.3683.005700565039.02
Bharthna(UP)3.00-2550.005300534032.50
Hardoi(UP)2.8010075.1057205720-
Saharanpur(UP)2.2057.1443.206500650051.69
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.00-28.5761.005630562063.19
Sahiyapur(UP)1.80-1041.305600571537.42
Maigalganj(UP)1.5015.3821.0055505600-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50NC39.905610561583.93
Shamli(UP)1.3018.1820.0064906520131.79
Gadag(Kar)1.00-1.007000--
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC9.0060007500-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC22.806495652051.05
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-33.3315.8059756160125.47
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-33.3349.1056505900167.77
Utraula(UP)0.8014.291.5054005400-
Karvi(UP)0.60NC1.806285725081.39
Turmeric
Kollegal(Kar)18.00-88.39708.0054005700-
Gundlupet(Kar)3.00-84.211270.0057006200-
Published on June 01, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
