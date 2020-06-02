Spices Prices

as on : 02-06-2020 02:05:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Somvarpet(Kar)21.00200325.00300952900015.75
Gonikappal(Kar)16.00-71.43659.002800030000-
Channagiri(Kar)2.001003.002867328205-6.35
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC42.002750029500-9.84
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)17.00-501618.0080008400-12.09
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)5.0066.6731.0077507850-
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)32.00-42.86262.00165001650078.38
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)28.00270047.00125009711-
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)128.00197.675790.009700825038.57
Ghiraur(UP)60.00900157.4046005900384.21
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)37.00175056.0062506500-
Parimpore(JK)27.0050148.507500850097.37
Lucknow(UP)25.00-13.79588.005800560065.71
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)20.00NC426.505900575069.54
Gorakhpur(UP)15.00NC1076.0056505625-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)12.00NC189.508000800014.29
Davangere(Kar)11.00266.6722.0030002600-
Holenarsipura(Kar)8.00-2018.001000010000-
Kopaganj(UP)7.507.1470.5057755800162.50
Azamgarh(UP)7.007.69149.705650567542.14
Tumkur(Kar)6.0050116.0060008300-
Ballia(UP)6.005092.505490552080.59
Lakhimpur(UP)5.00NC124.405600562088.55
Chorichora(UP)5.0025125.3057005760326.97
Etawah(UP)4.00-38.46329.0054605450-
Allahabad(UP)3.5016.6751.005750562553.33
Devariya(UP)3.206.6792.6055405620135.74
Basti(UP)3.00-2594.505660560039.75
Hardoi(UP)2.70-3.5777.8057205720-
Sahiyapur(UP)2.5038.8943.805600560037.42
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.40-7.6920.50100001000033.33
Nanjangud(Kar)2.001007.0062505000-
Nautnava(UP)2.00-6039.0062506300-
Agra(UP)2.0033.33124.005700585042.50
Gadaura(UP)1.80-40262.8074007400236.36
Saharanpur(UP)1.80-18.1845.006480650051.23
Jhansi(UP)1.60-64.4442.4052506475129.76
Unnao(UP)1.5087.57.9056755750127.00
Rudauli(UP)1.50-6.2519.0057005680-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6741.305605561083.77
Fatehpur(UP)1.308.3328.505770596020.21
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC10.0050006000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC19.0086009600-
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC19.3055005730148.87
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC23.806470649550.47
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC16.8059755975125.47
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6746.8057005600-
Partaval(UP)1.00-16.6712.2056505970213.89
Balrampur(UP)1.00-33.3338.8056005400115.38
Dadri(UP)1.00-5044.6060506300-
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC13.4057005700153.33
Paliakala(UP)0.90-18.1819.605620564091.81
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.80-5.8837.1350007500-28.57
Bahraich(UP)0.8014.2930.005650701079.37
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80-2049.9056405650167.30
Maigalganj(UP)0.70-53.3321.7055405550-
Utraula(UP)0.60-252.1055005400-
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-55.56364.00650065008.33
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC89.702800028000-17.16
Soanf
Dhansura(Guj)1.00-33.332.5055004250-21.43
Turmeric
Erode(TN)14.34-54.393926.7553795361-12.95
Attur(TN)5.05-46.28108.9064006520-
Kollegal(Kar)3.00-83.33714.0055005400-
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC40.00143001430026.55
Published on June 02, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.