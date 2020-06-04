Spices Prices

The hospitality shift from staycations to workations
Holiday home chains SaffronStays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|BlackPepper
|Gonikappal(Kar)
|82.00
|412.5
|741.00
|28000
|28000
|-
|Madikeri(Kar)
|17.00
|325
|69.00
|25785
|30300
|-
|Kadur(Kar)
|5.00
|-
|5.00
|23000
|-
|-
|Moodigere(Kar)
|5.00
|-58.33
|82.00
|28769
|28544
|15.08
|Kanjangadu(Ker)
|0.80
|NC
|29.80
|28000
|28000
|-3.45
|CorrianderSeed
|Rajkot(Guj)
|85.00
|-60.83
|1488.20
|4900
|5035
|-35.10
|Chhabra(Raj)
|30.00
|-
|30.00
|5070
|-
|-
|Bangalore(Kar)
|19.00
|11.76
|1637.00
|8000
|8000
|-12.09
|Narsinghgarh(MP)
|14.20
|-14.97
|47.70
|4000
|5400
|-8.05
|Dahod(Guj)
|1.40
|-30
|6.50
|10000
|10000
|-
|Porbandar(Guj)
|1.10
|-68.57
|5.20
|4150
|4700
|-36.88
|CumminSeed(Jeera)
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|193.40
|111.14
|1088.80
|10385
|12500
|-29.35
|Rajkot(Guj)
|65.00
|-39.81
|1791.20
|12370
|12000
|-21.34
|Thara(Guj)
|36.84
|-40.96
|380.22
|12578
|12400
|-15.45
|Vankaner(Guj)
|24.00
|-7.69
|145.20
|11700
|11500
|-9.30
|Porbandar(Guj)
|4.20
|110
|8.00
|11025
|11365
|-21.31
|Sami(Guj)
|3.60
|9.09
|85.40
|12250
|12000
|-19.67
|Savarkundla(Guj)
|2.50
|-50
|25.40
|10850
|11125
|-29.03
|Bijay Nagar(Raj)
|0.80
|-69.23
|12.60
|10400
|9800
|-34.18
|DryChillies
|Dahod(Guj)
|14.00
|300
|129.80
|17500
|18000
|45.83
|Bangalore(Kar)
|10.00
|-68.75
|272.00
|16500
|16500
|78.38
|Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)
|9.00
|-67.86
|56.00
|12500
|12500
|-
|Kurnool(AP)
|3.10
|-79.87
|126.10
|5599
|9555
|24.12
|Garlic
|Bangalore(Kar)
|114.00
|-10.94
|5904.00
|9550
|9700
|36.43
|Barhaj(UP)
|54.00
|-6.9
|2372.00
|5950
|5900
|153.19
|Rajkot(Guj)
|42.50
|-14.14
|1176.50
|4110
|3750
|-6.59
|Etah(UP)
|27.00
|-40
|246.00
|4400
|5050
|12.24
|Lucknow(UP)
|25.00
|NC
|613.00
|5800
|5800
|65.71
|Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)
|18.00
|-51.35
|74.00
|6250
|6250
|-
|Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)
|15.00
|50
|245.00
|3500
|4500
|75.00
|Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)
|13.00
|8.33
|202.50
|7000
|8000
|NC
|Kopaganj(UP)
|8.80
|17.33
|79.30
|5660
|5775
|157.27
|Ballia(UP)
|6.00
|NC
|98.50
|5520
|5490
|81.58
|Chorichora(UP)
|5.50
|10
|130.80
|5680
|5700
|325.47
|Parimpore(JK)
|5.00
|-81.48
|153.50
|9500
|7500
|150.00
|Azamgarh(UP)
|5.00
|-28.57
|154.70
|5640
|5650
|41.89
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|5.00
|66.67
|132.40
|5690
|5700
|91.58
|Etawah(UP)
|4.50
|12.5
|333.50
|5450
|5460
|-
|Chandausi(UP)
|4.00
|-20
|68.50
|6230
|6230
|-
|Robertsganj(UP)
|4.00
|25
|35.40
|5350
|5400
|40.79
|Devariya(UP)
|3.50
|9.38
|96.10
|5540
|5540
|135.74
|Jalore(Raj)
|3.34
|206.42
|910.26
|4200
|4700
|10.53
|Basti(UP)
|3.00
|NC
|97.50
|5660
|5660
|39.75
|Kosikalan(UP)
|2.60
|8.33
|116.90
|5740
|5745
|85.16
|Gondal(UP)
|2.50
|-10.71
|52.20
|5600
|5400
|-
|Mirzapur(UP)
|2.50
|-16.67
|74.50
|5840
|5545
|47.47
|Meerut(UP)
|2.50
|-16.67
|12.50
|6470
|6510
|144.15
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|2.50
|NC
|46.30
|5670
|5600
|35.00
|Sultanpur(UP)
|2.50
|150
|36.00
|5675
|5650
|11.27
|Mehmoodabad(UP)
|2.50
|25
|63.50
|5700
|5630
|65.22
|Bharthna(UP)
|2.50
|-16.67
|52.50
|5300
|5300
|32.50
|Mathura(UP)
|2.40
|NC
|95.50
|5900
|5800
|49.37
|Saharanpur(UP)
|2.40
|33.33
|47.40
|6450
|6480
|50.53
|Bareilly(UP)
|2.10
|5
|30.70
|6260
|6310
|78.86
|Hardoi(UP)
|2.10
|-22.22
|79.90
|5700
|5720
|-
|Somvarpet(Kar)
|2.00
|-
|2.00
|1333
|-
|-
|Pratapgarh(UP)
|2.00
|100
|16.50
|6170
|6200
|116.49
|Agra(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|126.00
|5740
|5700
|43.50
|Gadaura(UP)
|1.50
|-16.67
|264.30
|7500
|7400
|240.91
|Partaval(UP)
|1.50
|50
|13.70
|5610
|5650
|211.67
|Dadri(UP)
|1.50
|50
|46.10
|6000
|6050
|-
|Golagokarnath(UP)
|1.50
|7.14
|42.80
|5680
|5605
|86.23
|Rudauli(UP)
|1.50
|7.14
|21.90
|5720
|5710
|-
|Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)
|1.30
|62.5
|38.43
|6000
|5000
|-14.29
|Faizabad(UP)
|1.30
|85.71
|58.70
|5600
|5300
|-
|Barabanki(UP)
|1.30
|-56.67
|84.30
|5800
|5700
|41.46
|Ajuha(UP)
|1.20
|-20
|33.00
|5600
|5600
|89.83
|Balrampur(UP)
|1.20
|20
|40.00
|5600
|5600
|115.38
|Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|11.00
|5500
|5000
|-
|Palakkad(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|20.00
|8600
|8600
|-
|Pulpally(Ker)
|1.00
|-50
|155.00
|2250
|2250
|-46.43
|Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)
|1.00
|-54.55
|123.20
|2800
|6000
|33.33
|Kasganj(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|20.30
|5560
|5500
|151.58
|Raibareilly(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|17.80
|5950
|5975
|124.53
|Achalda(UP)
|1.00
|-16.67
|49.00
|5500
|5800
|-
|Shamli(UP)
|0.90
|-30.77
|20.90
|6475
|6490
|131.25
|Sehjanwa(UP)
|0.80
|33.33
|51.30
|5660
|5660
|102.14
|Naanpara(UP)
|0.80
|-20
|14.20
|5650
|5700
|151.11
|Soharatgarh(UP)
|0.70
|-30
|26.40
|5645
|5650
|38.53
|Paliakala(UP)
|0.70
|-22.22
|20.30
|5700
|5620
|94.54
|Utraula(UP)
|0.60
|NC
|2.70
|5500
|5500
|-
|Akbarpur(UP)
|0.60
|-14.29
|21.70
|5650
|5650
|20.21
|MethiSeeds
|Rajkot(Guj)
|71.00
|136.67
|264.80
|3450
|4250
|-14.92
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|6.70
|168
|48.30
|3750
|3750
|-14.77
|Thara(Guj)
|0.70
|-36.36
|3.30
|3775
|4018
|-
|PepperGarbled
|Manjeswaram(Ker)
|1.50
|-70
|59.00
|30250
|28750
|2.54
|Pepperungarbled
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|1.30
|NC
|92.30
|28000
|28000
|-17.16
|Pulpally(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|73.80
|31500
|31500
|-11.27
|Manathavady(Ker)
|0.70
|16.67
|53.10
|31000
|30000
|-4.62
|Soanf
|Lalsot(Raj)
|109.30
|-1.26
|220.70
|6000
|5500
|-8.05
|Thara(Guj)
|21.50
|-33.85
|99.40
|4938
|5630
|-41.91
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|19.10
|-23.6
|69.20
|5087
|5100
|-25.19
|Siddhpur(Guj)
|7.59
|176
|10.34
|4115
|3815
|-37.76
|Kapadvanj(Guj)
|3.20
|-
|3.20
|5125
|-
|-22.64
|Turmeric
|Erode(TN)
|38.71
|169.94
|4004.17
|5208
|5379
|-15.71
|Kollegal(Kar)
|2.00
|-33.33
|718.00
|4000
|5500
|-
|ChiliRed
|Udaipura(Raj)
|5.60
|229.41
|30.20
|11000
|11000
|NC
|Palakkad(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|42.00
|14300
|14300
|26.55
