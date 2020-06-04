Spices Prices

as on : 04-06-2020 03:33:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)82.00412.5741.002800028000-
Madikeri(Kar)17.0032569.002578530300-
Kadur(Kar)5.00-5.0023000--
Moodigere(Kar)5.00-58.3382.00287692854415.08
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC29.802800028000-3.45
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)85.00-60.831488.2049005035-35.10
Chhabra(Raj)30.00-30.005070--
Bangalore(Kar)19.0011.761637.0080008000-12.09
Narsinghgarh(MP)14.20-14.9747.7040005400-8.05
Dahod(Guj)1.40-306.501000010000-
Porbandar(Guj)1.10-68.575.2041504700-36.88
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)193.40111.141088.801038512500-29.35
Rajkot(Guj)65.00-39.811791.201237012000-21.34
Thara(Guj)36.84-40.96380.221257812400-15.45
Vankaner(Guj)24.00-7.69145.201170011500-9.30
Porbandar(Guj)4.201108.001102511365-21.31
Sami(Guj)3.609.0985.401225012000-19.67
Savarkundla(Guj)2.50-5025.401085011125-29.03
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.80-69.2312.60104009800-34.18
DryChillies
Dahod(Guj)14.00300129.80175001800045.83
Bangalore(Kar)10.00-68.75272.00165001650078.38
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)9.00-67.8656.001250012500-
Kurnool(AP)3.10-79.87126.105599955524.12
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)114.00-10.945904.009550970036.43
Barhaj(UP)54.00-6.92372.0059505900153.19
Rajkot(Guj)42.50-14.141176.5041103750-6.59
Etah(UP)27.00-40246.004400505012.24
Lucknow(UP)25.00NC613.005800580065.71
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)18.00-51.3574.0062506250-
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)15.0050245.003500450075.00
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)13.008.33202.5070008000NC
Kopaganj(UP)8.8017.3379.3056605775157.27
Ballia(UP)6.00NC98.505520549081.58
Chorichora(UP)5.5010130.8056805700325.47
Parimpore(JK)5.00-81.48153.5095007500150.00
Azamgarh(UP)5.00-28.57154.705640565041.89
Lakhimpur(UP)5.0066.67132.405690570091.58
Etawah(UP)4.5012.5333.5054505460-
Chandausi(UP)4.00-2068.5062306230-
Robertsganj(UP)4.002535.405350540040.79
Devariya(UP)3.509.3896.1055405540135.74
Jalore(Raj)3.34206.42910.264200470010.53
Basti(UP)3.00NC97.505660566039.75
Kosikalan(UP)2.608.33116.905740574585.16
Gondal(UP)2.50-10.7152.2056005400-
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-16.6774.505840554547.47
Meerut(UP)2.50-16.6712.5064706510144.15
Sahiyapur(UP)2.50NC46.305670560035.00
Sultanpur(UP)2.5015036.005675565011.27
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.502563.505700563065.22
Bharthna(UP)2.50-16.6752.505300530032.50
Mathura(UP)2.40NC95.505900580049.37
Saharanpur(UP)2.4033.3347.406450648050.53
Bareilly(UP)2.10530.706260631078.86
Hardoi(UP)2.10-22.2279.9057005720-
Somvarpet(Kar)2.00-2.001333--
Pratapgarh(UP)2.0010016.5061706200116.49
Agra(UP)2.00NC126.005740570043.50
Gadaura(UP)1.50-16.67264.3075007400240.91
Partaval(UP)1.505013.7056105650211.67
Dadri(UP)1.505046.1060006050-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.1442.805680560586.23
Rudauli(UP)1.507.1421.9057205710-
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.3062.538.4360005000-14.29
Faizabad(UP)1.3085.7158.7056005300-
Barabanki(UP)1.30-56.6784.305800570041.46
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2033.005600560089.83
Balrampur(UP)1.202040.0056005600115.38
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC11.0055005000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC20.0086008600-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50155.0022502250-46.43
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.00-54.55123.202800600033.33
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC20.3055605500151.58
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC17.8059505975124.53
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6749.0055005800-
Shamli(UP)0.90-30.7720.9064756490131.25
Sehjanwa(UP)0.8033.3351.3056605660102.14
Naanpara(UP)0.80-2014.2056505700151.11
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70-3026.405645565038.53
Paliakala(UP)0.70-22.2220.305700562094.54
Utraula(UP)0.60NC2.7055005500-
Akbarpur(UP)0.60-14.2921.705650565020.21
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)71.00136.67264.8034504250-14.92
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.7016848.3037503750-14.77
Thara(Guj)0.70-36.363.3037754018-
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)1.50-7059.0030250287502.54
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC92.302800028000-17.16
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC73.803150031500-11.27
Manathavady(Ker)0.7016.6753.103100030000-4.62
Soanf
Lalsot(Raj)109.30-1.26220.7060005500-8.05
Thara(Guj)21.50-33.8599.4049385630-41.91
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)19.10-23.669.2050875100-25.19
Siddhpur(Guj)7.5917610.3441153815-37.76
Kapadvanj(Guj)3.20-3.205125--22.64
Turmeric
Erode(TN)38.71169.944004.1752085379-15.71
Kollegal(Kar)2.00-33.33718.0040005500-
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)5.60229.4130.201100011000NC
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC42.00143001430026.55
Published on June 04, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.